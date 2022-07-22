Band fires reporter who announced the death of bandits with music by Xuxa

Reporter Dirceu Farias Rocha Júnior, better known as Júnior Rocha, was fired from TV Tarobá, affiliated with Band, after announcing the death of three bandits with a parody of a song by Xuxa. The journalist was covering an assault on a family, which was also held hostage, in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

According to Gabriel de Oliveira, from TV Pop, the head of the journalism department at Band did not see the situation with good eyes and pressure made dismissal the only appropriate measure for this situation. In addition, the regional edition of Brasil Urgente also suffered a warning.

The reporter also made a video in which he showed his directs and thanked him for the messages he received. “May good always triumph over evil. Long live the Military Police! Thanks to everyone who sent messages, 99% are positive. This shows how much Brazilians are fed up with crime. I can’t stand to lose to a thief any longer,” he said.

Criticized on social media for his stance, he used his Instagram Stories to mock the situation. “Some people didn’t like it very much. Maybe if I were on the side of the bandit and badmouthing our violent, truculent and oppressive police, they would enjoy it,” he wrote.

“It has never been easier to choose a side. Long live the glorious Military Police of Paraná! May good always conquer evil!”, he added shortly afterwards. Later, the journalist published a video with the question: “Are you happy when a criminal dies? Never,” he added.

In a statement, TV Tarobá spoke about the case. “TV Tarobá, affiliated with Grupo Bandeirantes, comes to express that it does not agree with any kind of apology for violence and informs that it will take the necessary measures in the case”.