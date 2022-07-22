Band reporter who parodied Xuxa to commemorate deaths of suspects is fired

the reporter Dirceu Farias Rocha Júniorknown as Junior Rochawas fired from Tarobá TVaffiliated with Band, after making a parody of an old song by Xuxa’s repertoireto commemorate the death of three suspects involved in a hostage robbery in Foz do Iguaçu.

Because of this, netizens made fun and threw the hashtag “Hire Jovem Pan TV” in the TTs.

The head of the journalism department at Band did not see the situation favorably and pressed for dismissal. In addition, the regional edition of Brasil Urgente also suffered a warning.

The reporter made a video on his networks thanking him for the messages he received. “May good always triumph over evil. Long live the Military Police! Thanks to everyone who sent messages, 99% are positive. This shows how much Brazilians are fed up with crime. Can’t take losing to a thief anymore,” he blurted out.

Criticized, he used his Instagram Stories to mock the situation. “Some people didn’t like it very much. Maybe if I was on the bandit side and badmouthing our violent, truculent and oppressive police, they would enjoy it,” he wrote.

“Long live the glorious PM”

“It has never been easier to choose a side. Long live the glorious Military Police of Paraná! May good always conquer evil!”, he added shortly afterwards. Later, the journalist published a video with the question: “Are you happy when a criminal dies? Never,” he added.

In a statement, TV Tarobá spoke about the case. “TV Tarobá, affiliated with Grupo Bandeirantes, comes to express that it does not agree with any kind of apology for violence and informs that it will take the necessary measures in the case”.