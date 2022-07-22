Barcelona try to ‘dribble’ Chelsea’s BRL 363 million offer and guarantee Xavi’s strength, says newspaper

Catalan club counts on ‘word of honour’ from Jules Koundé to count on the defender next season

After agreeing to hire Robert Lewandowskiso dreamed of ‘9 shirt’ of weight requested by the coach Xavi HernandezO barcelona works now to count on Jules Koundéonly 23 years old, and who defends the seville.

According to diary information Sport Worldthe coveted French defender is in the sights of several great teams on the Old Continent and can be traded with the Chelsea for an offer of 65 million euros, (R$ 363 million).

Even if it is a high value for a reinforcement, Barcelona understands that they can compete with the Blues for the defender. The publication informs that the Catalans count on the word of Koundé, who would have stated in the past the dream of playing at Camp Nou.

But, in addition, Barcelona should have a new financial contribution soon. O Sport World informs that the Catalan club is negotiating the sale of another 15% of the club’s audiovisual rights, which could yield another high value and that would be applied to the purchase of Koundé.

Currently, Koundé is recovering from surgery on the hamstrings, a group of muscles located at the back of the thigh. The defender works to be available to Didier Deschamos for the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in November.