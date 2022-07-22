BBC apologizes and pays compensation to William and Harry’s ex-nanny | World

The BBC will pay compensation to the former nanny of Princes William and Harry for false claims made about her to obtain an exclusive interview with Princess Diana in 1995.

Alexandra Pettifer, known as Tiggy, has received an apology in the Supreme Court for the baseless accusations that she had an affair with Prince Charles and had an abortion.

Her lawyer said the false allegations had “serious personal consequences”.

An investigation has already shown that BBC Panorama journalist Martin Bashir used false documents to gain access to Diana.

The BBC said it “deeply regretted the severe and prolonged damage” done to Pettifer and his family.

In an agreed-upon statement read out in court, Pettifer’s lawyer Louise Prince said the allegations included “very serious and totally unfounded allegations that the plaintiff was having an affair with His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, resulting in a pregnancy that was aborted”.

“These allegations were made up.”

The lawyer said that for the past 25 years, her client was not aware of the source of the allegations, but it was “likely that these false and malicious allegations have arisen as a result and in the context of BBC Panorama’s efforts to obtain an exclusive interview with Diana, Princess of Wales”.

Prince said the former nanny was “relieved that the BBC accepts that the allegations are completely false and baseless”.

The corporation will pay Pettifer a substantial undisclosed amount and its legal costs.

As part of the statement, the BBC said it fully accepted that the allegations against Pettifer “were completely unfounded, should never have been made, and that the BBC did not, at the time, adequately investigate serious concerns” about how it had secured the Panorama interview.

He said that if he had done this sooner, he could have corrected the false statements and “it could have lessened the damage” he had done to Pettifer and his family over the course of several years.

After the hearing, Pettifer said she was disappointed “that legal action is needed for the BBC to recognize the serious harm I have been subjected to”, in a statement released by Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper.

She stated that she was “one of many people whose lives have been marred by the deceptive way in which the BBC’s Panorama program was done, and the BBC’s subsequent failure to properly investigate the production of the programme”.

Pettifer added that the distress caused to the royal family was “a source of great annoyance to me”.

“I know from experience how affected they were at the time, and how the show and the false narrative it created haunted the family for years to come.”

“Especially because, even today, a lot about the production of the show still needs to be explained properly.”

BBC Director General Tim Davie said the corporation had apologized to Pettifer, the Prince of Wales and Princes William and Harry “for the way Princess Diana was deceived and the subsequent impact on their lives”.

“Now that we know the shocking way in which the interview was obtained, I have decided that the BBC will never air the program again, nor will we license it in whole or in part to other broadcasters,” he added.

There were other compensation payments related to the 1995 show — watched by 22.8 million viewers in the UK — to Princess Diana’s former private secretary and a former producer.

An investigation last year led by retired judge Lord Dyson concluded that the interview was obtained using false documents and that the BBC fell short of “high standards of integrity and transparency”.

The report said that journalist Bashir had repeatedly lied to several people, including the BBC.

Bashir, who won an award for the show with Diana and later worked for British broadcaster ITV and in the United States, has previously apologized.

The journalist returned to BBC News in 2016 as religion editor – but left the station in May 2021, shortly before the release of the independent inquiry into his interview with Princess Diana. He was on sick leave for several months.

At the time, the BBC’s deputy director of journalism, Jonathan Munro, said in an email sent to staff: “Martin Bashir has resigned as BBC’s religion editor and is leaving the corporation. He informed us of his decision last month. past, shortly before he was readmitted to the hospital for another surgical procedure on his heart”.