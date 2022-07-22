‘Beyond Illusion’: Tenório is arrested, and his mother appears at the police station; find out who it is | come around

22 Jul Friday

Isadora assures Davi that she will separate from Joaquim. Eugênio scolds his godson for the way he acts with his wife. Leonidas encourages Violeta to rehire Benê. Salvador is irritated by Tenório’s article and goes to the weaving plant to arrest him. Davi goes back to work at the factory, and Joaquim is outraged. Olivia tries to prevent Tenório from being arrested, and Matias thinks about how to help the girl. Santa tells Constantino and Julinha that the casino has a new partner. Mariana tells Margô about Emília’s hiding place. Tenório asks Lisiê for his inheritance. David sends Yolanda away from her home. Isadora confronts Joaquim and warns that she will annul her marriage.

