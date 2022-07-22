‘Beyond Illusion’: Tenório is arrested, and his mother appears at the police station; find out who it is | come around

“You are ready for the dissemination of subversive printed material. You can handcuff them”, Salvador will order.
Olivia (Debora Ozório) will be desperate to see her lover in prison and will try to reason with the deputy. Salvador, in turn, will remain irreducible.
“Believe me, chief, Tenório doesn’t deserve jail. He wants everyone’s freedom of opinion. And that includes you and his family”, will argue Olivia.
Separated by bars, Olivia and Tenório will try to find a way for the ex-priest to return to freedom. That’s when Tenorio will have an idea.
“Trust me. I just need you to tell the delegate that I’d like to make a phone call,” Tenorio will ask.
Shortly after, Tenório’s mother, Lisie (Angela Vieira), will appear at the police station. Upon finding her, the ex-priest will ask for help with bail.
“I called you here because I need to use the part of the inheritance that my father left me”, will ask Tenório.
Isadora assures Davi that she will separate from Joaquim. Eugênio scolds his godson for the way he acts with his wife. Leonidas encourages Violeta to rehire Benê. Salvador is irritated by Tenório’s article and goes to the weaving plant to arrest him. Davi goes back to work at the factory, and Joaquim is outraged. Olivia tries to prevent Tenório from being arrested, and Matias thinks about how to help the girl. Santa tells Constantino and Julinha that the casino has a new partner. Mariana tells Margô about Emília’s hiding place. Tenório asks Lisiê for his inheritance. David sends Yolanda away from her home. Isadora confronts Joaquim and warns that she will annul her marriage.
