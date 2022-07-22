BH with 5G: city prepares to receive signal in July

Other capitals may also receive the new technology in July (photo: Josep LAGO/AFP) The cleaning of the C band (3.5 GHz), the frequency band that will house the 5G signal, is in the final stage in Belo Horizonte. The capital is getting ready to receive the 5G signal this month, but the date is not set. Other capitals may also receive the new technology in July.

The schedule for cleaning the band started on the 4th of July, starting with the capital of Minas Gerais, and foresees that in up to 4 years this service will be carried out in all the cities of Minas Gerais. After Belo Horizonte, cities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants are the next ones, which include Uberlndia, Contagem and Juiz de Fora.

The implementation of 5G also has its own schedule and, within it, Belo Horizonte would receive the new technology by September 29 – but it is possible that the network will begin to be distributed earlier, even this month.

The only city that has already completed the Brasilia band cleanup operation, where 5G has already been activated. Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, João Pessoa and So Paulo are still being finalized.

Band cleaning is carried out by Siga Antenado (Band Management Entity – EAF), an association created by Claro, Vivo and TIM, with a contribution of R$ 6.3 billion, as a result of having won the 5G auction.

The process consists of replacing old analogue satellite dishes and open TV relays with digital antennas, and installing filters in small transmitting stations, raising the operating frequency to the Ku band. With this, the entire C band, in the 3.5GHz band, will be free for the new technology to work.

This is necessary so that signal interference does not interfere with the operation of new 5G devices, and that users of old devices are not harmed.

*Intern under the supervision of the sub-editor Eduardo Oliveira