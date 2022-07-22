Bolsonaro government denies appeal and Regina Duarte has to return R$ 319 thousand from the Rouanet Law

Fanatical Bolsonarista and former member of the government, Regina Duarte will have to return R$ 319.6 thousand to the public coffersafter the federal government disapproved of accountability of a project by the actress financed by Rouanet Law.

The current special secretary of Culture, Hélio Ferraz, denied the appeal filed by Regina’s company, A Vida é Sonho Artísticas.

THE The actress held the same position as Ferraz in the Bolsonaro government. His passage was vexatious: lasted only two and a half months and was marked by controversiesamong them, a live interview on CNN Brasil, in which Regina disdained deaths from Covid-19.

The disapproval of the appeal took place on Monday (18), but was published in the Official Gazette this Thursday (21). In this way, the rendering of accounts for the show “Coração Bazar”, performed by Regina’s company, remains rejected.

The then Ministry of Culture had disapproved of the play’s accounts in 2018. The company raised BRL 321,000 from the Rouanet Law for the show and, because of the decision, was forced to return BRL 319,600 to the National Culture Fund. However, the debt had not been collected because of the resourcewhich has now been denied by the government, according to TV News.

Regina has already celebrated the reduction of fees for cultural projects under the Rouanet Law

In January 2022, Regina celebrated, on social media, another action of the policy of dismantling culture in the Bolsonaro government. The then development secretary of the Special Secretariat for Culture, André Porciuncula, had announced the reduction of the ceiling for caches of cultural projects carried out through the Rouanet Law.

The actress called the violent pay cut as a “important news for the Brazilian cultural sector”.

According to Porciuncula’s announcement, the established limit should be R$ 3 thousand for the artistic fees paid by the Rouanet Law.

According to the rule in force since 2019, the limit on the amount of fees paid with resources of the law before the measure was R$ 45 thousand for a solo artist or model per presentation and R$ 90 thousand for artistic groups, less orchestras.

With the new roof, the maximum limit of this remuneration would fall by 93%.