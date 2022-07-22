Bolsonaro: ‘Previous Petrobras administrations had no social bias’ | Economy

reproduction Bolsonaro nominated Caio Paes de Andrade to be the new president of Petrobras

President Jair Bolsonaro criticized this Thursday (21) the managements of Petrobras that did not comply with the “social bias provided for by law”, due to successive increases in fuel prices. The president celebrated the last reduction of R$ 0.20 in the price of gasoline.

“Yesterday Petrobras lowered the price of gasoline at refineries by R$ 0.20. I saw the explanations of the new president of Petrobras saying that he followed the PPI (International Parity Price) criteria”, he said in a broadcast on social networks this Thursday ( 21).

He added that gasoline dropped, on average, by R$2 in the country, thanks to the limit imposed on ICMS. Even with the reduction in the price of gasoline, the fuel accumulates a rise of 42% under the management of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) show that a liter of gasoline cost, on average, R$ 4.27 in January 2019. In July of this year, the average value of the fuel reached R$ 6.07, according to a survey obtained between the 10th and 16th of this month.

Bolsonaro also said that the government is studying the creation of a kind of “super cadastre” in which the population can find cheaper ethanol.

“The idea is to make a super-registration where you will be able to enter the internet, enter your address and the plant closest to your address will appear there. Consequently, you will find the closest gas station possible and there must be the cheapest ethanol “, he explained.