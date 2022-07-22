Bolsonaro’s campaign points to ‘robot action’ to try to empty the PL convention

President Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign says that the fine-tooth comb made by the PL to try to stop the opposition’s boycott of the convention that will make the president’s re-election candidacy official says that it identified the action of robots in the withdrawal of tickets. Team members told the GLOBE that at least 15 thousand entries were found made with the same internet protocols (IP) — a kind of CPF that identifies the computer. The information will be passed to the legal department of the PL to compose the representation in the TSE to investigate the attempts to invade the site.

like the GLOBE showed, the party did a screening to avoid a mobilization of opponents, who encouraged the withdrawal of tickets to empty the event. On Wednesday, the party reported that nearly 40,000 out of 50,000 registrations made for the convention had been cancelled. Hours later, the PL informed that it will not charge the presentation of a ticket to participate in the event.

The screening made by the party used its own tools, including artificial intelligence. No details were given on how the process was done. All IPs have been stored and will be presented to Justice.

On Tuesday morning, opponents of Bolsonaro began to encourage the withdrawal of tickets on social media. The proposal was to exhaust all invitations, so that the president’s de facto supporters would not be able to attend the convention, scheduled for Sunday. A similar strategy was carried out at a campaign event by then US President Donald Trump in 2020.

The initial idea of ​​the campaign was to make tickets available for free to supporters through the Sympla website. The campaign is expected to attract around 11,000 people to Maracanãzinho, the stadium’s maximum capacity, in addition to gathering supporters outside.