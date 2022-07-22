Bolsonaro’s convention will have country people and will exalt family – 07/21/2022 – Poder

The PL convention to formalize President Jair Bolsonaro as a candidate for reelection is being prepared as a mixture of the World Cup, with the colors green and yellow, and a conservative rally, with an emphasis on women, family and freedom. The event will take place on Sunday (24), in Rio de Janeiro.

The ceremony, which should last a few hours, will also feature a performance by a countryman duo and booths for young people to record TikTok videos.

One of the slogans explored at the event will be “For the Good of Brazil”, the same name as the coalition on Bolsonaro’s ticket. The phrase has as its motto the thesis of “the fight of good against evil”, which the president tries to imprint on this year’s election.

It began to be used at the party’s national meeting in March. “It’s not a fight of the left against the right, it’s good against evil,” he said at the time.

At Sunday’s ceremony, candidates from Rio de Janeiro, party leaders such as Valdemar Costa Neto, and the entire Bolsonaro clan will be on stage. General Braga Netto, former Minister of Defense, will also be on the platform.

The president will be the only one to speak, at first, and the text is not yet closed. According to interlocutors, the intention is for him to talk about freedom and principles considered conservative.

Bolsonaro was advised to highlight what his government has done for women and avoid attacking electronic voting machines, as he did this week to ambassadors. But as he acts impromptu, it’s impossible to predict what he’ll say on the day, according to allies.

One part of his surroundings is apprehensive when the president acts impromptu, another attributes his popularity to his spontaneity.

First lady Michelle, considered a key player in the campaign, was invited to speak but has not yet confirmed whether she will, according to reports.

Evangelical and charismatic, she is seen as a good electoral cable for the president among women, the part of the electorate in which he most needs to improve his performance. Datafolha’s June survey shows that 61% of this segment rejects the president.

All guests were instructed to bring their spouses, their families. The campaign wants to give special prominence to women on stage.

Another constituency in which Bolsonaro needs to improve is young people, who are now more likely to vote for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The rejection of the representative among these voters is 60%. Among students, 60%.

Thus, the campaign organized TikTok booths around the Maracanãzinho stadium. Supporters will be able to record short videos for the social network in order to boost the event.

THE Sheet showed, at the end of April, that videos linked to Bolsonaro had an audience on TikTok 13 times higher than content related to PT, according to a doctoral research.

The social network is predominantly occupied by young people.

The survey showed that, adding up the top ten hashtags linked to electoral opponents, Bolsonaro’s videos accounted for 92% of views against 8% for Lula – in total numbers, it is the equivalent of 10.06 billion versus 778 million.

The expectation of the president’s allies is that the stadium will be fully booked, around 11,000 people – this Thursday, Lula’s adviser said that 13,500 people were in a closed act of the former president in Pernambuco.

The movement of opponents to sell out tickets and empty Bolsonaro’s event led the campaign to comb and cancel registrations. According to interlocutors, the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) will be called to investigate the episode.

A rodeo announcer will be responsible for presenting the event, the same one who acted at the party’s national meeting, in March.

This time, there will also be the presentation of the country duo Mateus and Cristiano, who will sing the national anthem and the campaign jingle, “captain of the people”.

“It’s the captain of the people who will win again / He is from God, and he can trust / Defend the family and he won’t deceive you”, says the song’s stanza.

The PL event takes place less than three months before the election. The chief executive is in second place in the polls, behind former president Lula.

Datafolha’s survey at the end of June shows the PT 19 points ahead of Bolsonaro, scoring 47% against 28% in the first round.

The campaign officially starts in the second half of August. At the beginning of the year, the president’s affiliation already had the atmosphere of a rally, although he did not mention his candidacy, due to legal guidance.

On the occasion, in addition to bringing the idea of ​​fighting good against evil, in a reference to the PT, he also spoke about freedom and “playing on the four lines [da Constituição]”.

The act had to be reformulated to adapt to the electoral legislation, as shown by the Sheet. Initially, the invitation was for the launch of Bolsonaro’s pre-candidacy, but there is no legal provision for that, so they held an affiliation event.

At the Maracanãzinho event, the campaign should launch the jingle that, since the beginning of the year, it has made with the country duo — an audience with whom the president has strong identification.