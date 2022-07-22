Botafogo advances to hire Tiquinho Soares | botafogo

After Zahavi, the target of the time for Botafogo’s number 9 is the Brazilian Tiquinho Soares. The alvinegra board talks with the athlete’s staff and with Olympiacos to close the contract, which can be on loan with an option to buy.

The player has a contract with the Greeks until mid-2024. He has been there since 2021 and has already scored 14 goals in 48 games with the club’s shirt. He started the current season’s debut, in the 1-1 draw with Maccabi Haifa, from Israel, in the Champions League preliminary. The forward even gave the pass to the Greek goal, scored by Philip Zinckernagel.

Even for the status in the team, Botafogo treats the negotiation with care. Even so, there is optimism because the athlete liked the project. Talks about values ​​are ongoing with both the club and the player’s agent. The leaders know that they will have to spend to convince the Greeks.

Still without passages by major Brazilian clubs, Tiquinho saw his career take off in Portugal, where he started at Nacional. The peak was in Porto, where he stayed for four seasons and scored many goals. The player had a brief stint in China before moving to Greece.

At Botafogo, the Brazilian appears as the main option after the disappointment with Eran Zahavi, old plan A for the attack command. In the current cast, Erison and Matheus Nascimento are the names available to Luís Castro for the position.

This week, the club also considered hiring Lucas Silva, who is being underused at Grêmio and has one of the highest salaries of the current group from Rio Grande do Sul. Negotiations, however, did not progress after the information was leaked and the steering wheel’s statements on social media denying that there were negotiations.

