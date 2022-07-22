Brazil climbs the list and has the 19th most valuable passport in the world

iStock

Having a “powerful” passport can literally open many doors for you – or borders, to be more exact. It is the case of Japanelected the best passport in the world in the quarterly update of the Henley Passport Index, a ranking that monitors the power of passports and classifies which of them give better access to the greatest number of destinations across the planet. In all, 199 different passports and 227 travel destinations are analyzed.

As in the last editions, the Japanese passport leads the index, giving visa-free access to 193 destinations – a number more than the previous ranking and a record for the list. Asia continues to dominate the top, with Singapore and South Korea tied for 2nd place, with 192 destinations.

The rest of the first places are from the European Union. THE Spain moved up one position and now shares the 3rd position with the Germanywith a visa waiver/visa on arrival score of 190. UK and United States dropped by one point and are now 6th (187) and 7th (186), respectively.

Now occupying the 19th position, one more than the last ranking, the Brazil passport gives free access to 170 destinations around the world – as well as Argentina.

Russian passport holders are “more isolated from the rest of the world than ever before,” according to the survey, as sanctions, travel bans and airspace closures limit citizens to entry into other countries. THE Russia today it ranks 50th in the rankings, with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 119.

The worst passport in the world is still the Afghanistanwith just 27. Iraq, Syria, Pakistan and Yemen are also at the bottom of the index.

Check out the best passports in the world below: