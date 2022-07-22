Brazil remains, thrashes Peru 6-0 and remains 100% in Copa América

The Brazilian team added another victory in the women’s Copa America. Already qualified for the semifinals, Brazil beat Peru 6-0 today at the Estádio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero, in Cali (COL), for the fifth and final round of the group stage.

Left on the field, Brazil scored four in the first stage, with Duda Francelino, Duda Sampaio, Geyse and Duda Santos. In the second half, Fê Palermo and Adriana closed the score.

The Brazilian team has already entered the field qualified for the semifinals of the Copa America, due to the rout over Venezuela last Monday, and spared some holders today, against Peru. The result, however, maintains 100% use by Pia Sundhage’s team in the competition.

With tonight’s rout, Brazil secured its fourth triumph in the competition and, on top of that, the isolated leadership of Group B, with 12 points added. In addition, the selection has not yet been leaked in the competition.

The Brazilian team will face Paraguay next Tuesday, at 21:00 (Brasília time), for the first knockout of the national team tournament.

In addition to the Copa America title, Brazil is looking for one of the two spots for the Paris Olympic Games, which will take place in 2024. The competition will also give three spots for the 2023 World Cup, held in New Zealand.

Only gave Brazil!

The Brazilian team spared some players, but dominated the game and opened the scoring on the first move. In a move from the right, Geyse arrived close to the baseline, played back and Duda Francelino, free, took the opportunity to put Brazil in front.

Pia Sundhage’s team continued on the attacking field and extended their lead to 17 minutes in the initial stage. Fê Palermo made a good move down the left and sent a low shot into the penalty area. The ball passed through everyone and reached Duda Sampaio, who finished with no chance for goalkeeper Sánchez.

Left on the field, Brazil scored twice more in the first half. At 40′, Kerolin found, on the left, Duda Sampaio, who waited for Geyse to pass through the penalty area. The attacker did not waste and scored the third.

The fourth came from the feet of Duda Santos, with a penalty. At 43, Duda Santos was run over in the area after receiving from Kerolin. The player herself went for the charge and established the rout.

became a ride

Brazilian sovereignty continued in the second half, and the fifth goal came just after 3 minutes. Duda Palermo took a corner from the right, Sánchez came out of the goal badly and Fê Palermo headed it into the net.

In the next throw, another penalty for Brazil. Duda Sampaio was tackled in the area by Muñoz and Adriana —a green-yellow top scorer in the Copa América— went for the kick and scored the sixth.

With an elastic score in their favor, the team continued on the attacking field, exploring the spaces left by the Peruvians and taking care of the opposing field. The score was not even higher because the Brazilians slowed down and missed good opportunities.