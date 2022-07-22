Brazil risk soars, and analysts see little room for relief – News

O level of risk embedded in the prices of fixed income assets in Brazil hit peaks in several years in recent days, reflecting the increase in global uncertainties and the worsening fiscal outlook fueled by new billionaire spending on the eve of a tense election, with no sign of truce on the near horizon.

Despite the hefty premiums, analysts are skeptical of short-term relief, as the events behind the downturn are likely to unfold in the coming months.

A source from the Ministry of Economy said, on condition of anonymity, that the reading is that the yield curve is “well pressed”, capturing all fears, but no positive surprises, as fiscal data much better than expected, in a context of “boom” of commodities that placed Brazil in a prominent position among emerging peers.

“The problem is the roof change,” acknowledged the source. “It weakens the reading that the fiscal will be under control in the coming years.” The government raised social benefits and cut taxes effective until the end of the yearbut the leaders in polls of voting intentions for the presidency have already signaled the idea of ​​maintaining the highest values ​​in 2023, when a re-discussion of the weakened constitutional spending ceiling is already expected, regardless of the winner.





“It’s a fiscal bomb,” said Sérgio Goldenstein, head of the strategy area at brokerage Renascença. “Risk premiums look high, but there is little room for a relevant drop.”

The demand for extra higher interest is reflected on several fronts. The real rate embedded in inflation-adjusted government bonds (NTN-B) with an average maturity of five years and traded on the secondary market has been around the highest levels since the end of 2016, well above 6% per year, at a time when the National Treasury reduced the supply of public securities in the face of price volatility.

Brazil’s five-year CDS — a derivative that acts as insurance against a debt default — has surpassed 300 basis points in recent days, peaking since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

In B3’s one-day interbank deposit (DI) futures curve, all maturities bear interest above 13% and the mid-2023 vertices indicate an accumulated rate above 14% — the Selic is at 13.25% per year.

The inversion of the curve, expected in times of strong monetary tightening such as the current one, is already the smallest since last December, due to the firmer rise of long rates, more reactive to the external environment and the increased perception of domestic risk.

“This process of ‘flattening’ draws attention [achatamento da curva] which we are seeing at a very high level, with rates in the range of 13% to 14% for periods of up to two or even three cycles of electoral and monetary policy to be lived”, highlighted the chief economist at Ativa, Étore Sanchez.

Roberto Dumas, chief strategist at Banco Voiter, stated that, in addition to the external scenario, the Central Bank continues its aggressive monetary policy cycle while the government adopts an expansionary fiscal policy, with inflationary reflexes ahead and direct impacts on the yield curve. fees.

“The more one accelerates, the more the other needs to step on the brakes. Everyone is expecting more and more that the Selic will rise more than expected”, said Dumas, who predicts the basic interest rate at 14.25% at the end this year.

The weakening credit profile hits the country at a time of strong interest rate adjustments in major global economies, which are battling inflation but, unlike Brazil, are still at the beginning of monetary tightening.

“All the credit spreads in the world are opening, our bonds are not immune to that,” said Ronaldo Patah, chief strategist at UBS Consenso.





Confusion

In general, investors still see the increase in political-institutional tensions in Brazil with a limited potential impact on asset prices – as they expect to maintain the general lines of economic policy regardless of who wins the October presidential election – but recognize the noise caused.

President Bolsonaro brought together ambassadors and diplomatic representatives in Brazil this week to repeat, now to an external audience, attacks on the country’s electronic voting machines and voting systemwhich generated reactions in the Legislative and the Judiciary.

“It is quite subjective to quantify what is political-institutional risk, fiscal risk and other risks, but the recent escalation undoubtedly contributes to further diminishing the appetite of foreigners and represents an additional factor of caution for institutional investors,” he said. Goldenstein, former head of Demab (Open Market Operations Department), at Bacen.

Patah, from UBS Consenso, assesses that, although it does not help to soften the “heat” in the markets, the “institutional confusion” has a “very low” impact on price dynamics. “Nobody believes that this has any kind of real repercussions in the actual elections, whose risk would be, for example, the person not assuming”, she said. “In my view [o risco institucional] doesn’t exist, and if it does, it’s very low.”

According to the professional, if the market projected some kind of institutional rupture, the interest rates embedded for the end of 2023 should be much higher than those implied for the end of 2022. The three-month forward rate (FRA) on the curve of DI indicates an average interest rate of 12.4% at the end of 2023, compared to 13.6% at the end of 2022.

