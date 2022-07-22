Brazilians exchange plates of food for snacks; what are the health risks? – 07/21/2022

More than half of Brazilians changed their eating habits on the street. As a result of rising food prices, people are switching from full meals to snacks outside the home, according to research by consultancy Kantar.

While they spend an average of BRL 10.43 to eat a sandwich or a snack, to have a complete meal at lunchtime it is necessary to pay an average amount of BRL 43.94. According to a report by UOLpeople are opting for pastries, hamburgers, snacks and hot dogs — which cost, on average, a quarter of the price of a plate of food in a restaurant.

What are the health risks?

According to experts consulted by Live wellmaking this change frequently can be dangerous for health, especially if the chosen snacks involve frying, since they have a large amount of saturated fat.

“As a consequence, we can have an increase in cholesterol and, automatically, a greater risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke. In addition, a greater risk of developing cancer, since the chemicals that result from frying, in the vast majority, are carcinogens”, explains cardiologist and nutritionist Edmo Atique Gabriel, professor at Unilago (Union of the Colleges of the Great Lakes) and columnist for VivaBem.

According to the nutritionist, the habit, in the long run, can also result in obesity and diabetes. Other possible risks are hepatic steatosis (“fat in the liver”) and gastric problems.

Is it possible to mitigate the damage to the body?

According to experts, the scenario is, in fact, one of a sharp rise in food prices, but, for them, it is possible to look for other outlets or, at least, reduce the damage.

“Sometimes, if you really don’t have another option, it is to change the fried salty for the roasted one, with as little fat as possible. It is opt, for example, for the snack with chicken and cream cheese and not with sausage or ham, avoiding the sausages”, he says. Monique Araujo, nutritionist at Hospital São Vicente de Paulo and specialist in clinical nutrition at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro).

Another suggestion is to take the food from home. Thus, it is possible to assemble healthy snacks that are even more affordable than buying a snack from the bakery, for example.

“You can include vegetables, vegetables, put sardine or tuna pastes”, suggests Araujo. “Another tip is the restaurants that do the same as the fairs, the xepas, which depending on the time of day offer a different price. That already helps.”

Another point raised by experts is that eating well, in a healthy way, does not mean spending a lot – despite the high price of products. “People need to stop thinking that eating healthy requires a lot of money or fancy things”, says Bárbara Moraes, nutritionist at Fleury Medicina e Saúde.

“We can encourage the consumption of vegetable proteins — since the animal is really expensive —, such as beans and oats, legumes in general. And try to be a little more rational with shopping, plan better meals, buy weekly and not all at once”, explains the nutritionist.

Remember the tips: