Bruno Mazziotti clarifies Balbuena’s physical situations and Corinthians ‘reinforcements’

Corinthians lives the expectation to count on defender Fabián Balbuena on Sunday, against Atlético Mineiro, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. The decision, however, passes through the technical committee, as explained by Bruno Mazziotti, consultant and physiotherapist of the club alvinegro.

“He has been doing the training work with the group. An athlete who has good pre-season numbers and that helps a lot. He is extremely professional, takes great care of himself, this actually favors us for the current condition of Balbuena. From when the technical committee understands that he is able to be training on top of our numbers, external load, the metrics we have in relation to measuring this, I think he would be ready to be doing it or at least start the process back to the game. So we can’t define, but it’s a much more technical decision, from the coach, than ours”, he said in an interview in the mixed zone this Wednesday.

Bruno Mazziotti also clarified the physical situations of Léo Natel, Mateus Vital and Ramiro, who recently returned from their respective loans. The players, it is worth mentioning, are delivered to Corinthians and participate daily in activities with the rest of the group.

“They have a completely different player profile. They trained during the holidays, this is very good, they are in a good pre-season rhythm. This favors them to be inserted in the collective activity with the group more quickly. The level of strength and endurance of these athletes impressed me, precisely because of the care they took individually. They are training normally with the group and it is much more an administrative issue, whether to count or not, the choice of the coach, the technical commission, to count on them, but they are in an apt condition to perform the task”, he explained.

The reinforcements of Corinthians, it is important to note, are already regularized in the BID (Daily Informative Bulletin) of the CBF. Thus, they are already available to the coaching staff and are waiting for their opportunities in the team.

