C6 Bank, BTG Pactual/Pan and Inter lead BC’s complaints ranking

The banks C6 Bank, BTG Pactual/Banco Pan (BPAC11; BPAN4) and Inter (INBR31) led the ranking of Central Bank complaints in the first quarter of this year. The list considers the 15 largest banks, financial and payment institutions and was released on Thursday (21) by the monetary authority.

C6 Bank, which had already led the ranking in the fourth quarter of 2021, was again in first (with a complaint rate of 77.99 and 1,265 valid registrations). BTG Pactual/Banco Pan was the second worst (rate of 68.20 and 1,290 complaints) and Inter, the third (48.5 and 833, respectively).

The complaints rate is quarterly and calculated based on the number of complaints considered valid, divided by the number of the institution’s customers and multiplied by 1 million. In practice, the higher the index, the worse the institution’s rating. See the list of the 15 largest institutions:

C6 Bank: complaints rate of 77.99 and 1,265 valid records BTG Pactual/Banco Pan (BPAC11/BPAN4): 68.20 Inter (INBR31): 48.5 BMG (BMGB4): 47.2 Santander (SANB11): 27.37 Bradesco (BBDC4): 25.22 Credit Market: 24.96 Original: 21.59 PagBank-PagSeguro (PAGS34): 14.87 Caixa Econômica Federal: 13.17 Bank of Brazil (BBAS3): 12.32 Itaú (ITUB4): 12.26 Votorantim: 8.17 Nubank (NUBR33): 7.48 MidWay – Credit, Financing and Investments: 2.87

According to the BC, among the most frequent complaints are:

Irregularities relating to the integrity, reliability, security, secrecy or legitimacy of operations and services related to credit cards (2,312);

Irregularities related to the integrity, reliability, security, secrecy or legitimacy of the operations of the services related to credit operations (1,158);

Offer or provision of information on payroll-deductible loans inappropriately (1,515).

smaller institutions

In the ranking of smaller banks, finance companies and payment institutions, the leadership of complaints in the first quarter of 2022 was by Banco Digimais (657.93), followed by Master (601.71) and Neon (441.13).

