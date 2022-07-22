C6 Bank, BTG Pactual/Pan and Inter lead the ranking of complaints; Look

C6 Bank, BTG Pactual/Pan and Inter lead the ranking of customer complaints in the survey carried out by the Central Bank for the 1st quarter of 2022.

The list, which considers the 15 largest banks, financial and payment institutions, was released this Thursday by the monetary authority.

Check out the list of the top six banks in the ranking:

1st: C6 Bank

2nd: BTG Pactual/Banco Pan

3rd: Banco Inter

4th: BMG Bank

5th: Santander

6th: Bradesco

C6 Bank, which had already ended the fourth quarter at the top of the ranking, was again in first place and had a complaints rate of 77.99, with 1,265 valid registrations. The highest numbers of complaints against the group were linked to security and integrity, in addition to credit cards, payroll loans and internet banking.

In second place, BTG Pactual/Banco PAN had an index of 68.20 and 1,290 valid complaints, and, in third place, Inter had an index of 48.5 points, with 833 valid complaints.

The complaints index is calculated based on the number of complaints considered valid, divided by the number of the institution’s customers, multiplied by 1,000,000. In practice, the higher the index, the worse the institution’s rating. The ranking is quarterly.

In the list with the 15 largest institutions, BMG is the fourth most demanded institution (rate of 47.2), followed by Santander (27.37) and, in sixth place, Bradesco (25.22).

Among the most frequent complaints against institutions are “irregularities concerning the integrity, reliability, security, secrecy or legitimacy of operations and services related to credit cards” (2,312), “irregularities concerning the integrity, reliability, security, secrecy or legitimacy of operations of services related to credit operations” (1,158), and “offer or provision of information on payroll-deductible credit” (1,515).

The release of the survey was delayed due to the effects of a strike by Central Bank employees this year.

What do the banks say?

Consulted by the report, C6 Bank declared that reducing the number of complaints and increasing the solution rate are among the group’s priorities, including rewarding the attendants who better solve customer problems.

“Since it started to appear in the ranking that brings together institutions with more than 10 million customers, C6 Bank has recorded consecutive drops in the Central Bank index, with an improvement of 47.85% compared to the result of the 3rd quarter of 2021. initiatives developed in recent months are training, specialization and expansion of service teams. We will continue to invest our efforts to promote constant improvements in the operation.”

Banco Pan reported that it constantly adopts measures to improve customer experience, including digitizing processes and including tools in the bank’s application. “Pan also reinforces its position of respect for customers and is available through all its service channels.”

Banco Inter said that it continues to improve its service channels. “Inter also reinforces its commitment to respect customers and the purpose of offering a complete journey, from the bank to the mall, digital and free for all.”

According to BMG, the bank also remains committed to solving cases and carries out process reviews. “[Oferecemos] a diverse range of official service channels for the resolution of demands, in order to guarantee the best experience for its customers”, he added.

Santander states that it “continuously works to improve its processes, offers and customer service, making them simpler and more agile to ensure consumer satisfaction with the bank”.

Bradesco reinforced that it works to monitor customer complaints and prioritize service to requests. “Reducing complaint rates is a permanent focus of the bank. All notes are closely monitored by the Ombudsman. The objective is to offer quality service to all customers and users of its products and services.”

*With Estadão Content and Reuters