C6 Bank leads BC’s complaints ranking. Check the list!

It is the second time that C6 Bank leads the ranking, as it had already been in first in the fourth quarter of last year.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
C6 Bank ranked first in the Central Bank’s complaints ranking in the first quarter of 2022. BTG Pactual/Banco PAN and Inter appear soon after on the list. Thus, the list that was released last Thursday (21) by the monetary authority takes into account the 15 largest banks, finance companies and payment institutions.
Thus, it is the second time that C6 Bank leads the ranking, as it had already been in first in the fourth quarter of last year. This time, the digital bank had a complaint rate of 77.99, with 1,265 valid records. Second place went to BTG Pactual/Banco PAN, which had an index of 68.20 and 1,290 valid complaints. Banco Inter ranked third with an index of 48.5 points, with 833 valid complaints.
C6 Bank Complaints Index
Therefore, to calculate the complaints rate, the number of reports considered to be valid, divided by the number of the institution’s clients multiplied by 1,000,000, is used as a basis. Thus, the higher the index, the worse the institution’s ranking in the quarterly ranking.
Largest institutions
Thus, in the list of the 15 largest institutions most complained about are:
|Institution
|Index
|C6 Bank
|77.99
|BTG Pactual/Banco PAN
|68.20
|Inter Bank
|48.5
|BMG
|47.2
|Santander
|27.37
|Bradesco
|25.22
|Credit Market
|24.96
|Original
|21.59
|PagBank-Pag Seguro
|14.87
|Federal Savings Bank
|13.17
|Bank of Brazil
|12.32
|Itau
|12.26
|Votorantim
|8.17
|Nubank
|7.48
|MidWay Credit, Financing and Investments
|2.87
smaller institutions
In short, in the list of complaints for the first quarter, the first three positions are occupied by Banco Digimais with an index of 657.93, followed by Master with 601.71 and Neon with 441.13.
most frequent complaints
In summary, among the most frequent complaints are:
- “Irregularities relating to the integrity, reliability, security, secrecy or legitimacy of operations and services related to credit cards” (2,312);
- “Irregularities related to the integrity, reliability, security, secrecy or legitimacy of the operations of the services related to credit operations” (1,158);
- “Offering or providing information on payroll-deductible loans inappropriately” (1,515).
Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?
Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.
Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com