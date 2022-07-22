C6 Bank leads BC’s complaints ranking. Check the list!

It is the second time that C6 Bank leads the ranking, as it had already been in first in the fourth quarter of last year.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

C6 Bank ranked first in the Central Bank’s complaints ranking in the first quarter of 2022. BTG Pactual/Banco PAN and Inter appear soon after on the list. Thus, the list that was released last Thursday (21) by the monetary authority takes into account the 15 largest banks, finance companies and payment institutions.

Thus, it is the second time that C6 Bank leads the ranking, as it had already been in first in the fourth quarter of last year. This time, the digital bank had a complaint rate of 77.99, with 1,265 valid records. Second place went to BTG Pactual/Banco PAN, which had an index of 68.20 and 1,290 valid complaints. Banco Inter ranked third with an index of 48.5 points, with 833 valid complaints.

C6 Bank Complaints Index

Therefore, to calculate the complaints rate, the number of reports considered to be valid, divided by the number of the institution’s clients multiplied by 1,000,000, is used as a basis. Thus, the higher the index, the worse the institution’s ranking in the quarterly ranking.

Largest institutions

Thus, in the list of the 15 largest institutions most complained about are:

InstitutionIndex
C6 Bank77.99
BTG Pactual/Banco PAN68.20
Inter Bank48.5
BMG47.2
Santander27.37
Bradesco25.22
Credit Market24.96
Original21.59
PagBank-Pag Seguro14.87
Federal Savings Bank13.17
Bank of Brazil12.32
Itau12.26
Votorantim8.17
Nubank7.48
MidWay Credit, Financing and Investments2.87
Source: Central Bank

smaller institutions

In short, in the list of complaints for the first quarter, the first three positions are occupied by Banco Digimais with an index of 657.93, followed by Master with 601.71 and Neon with 441.13.

most frequent complaints

In summary, among the most frequent complaints are:

  • “Irregularities relating to the integrity, reliability, security, secrecy or legitimacy of operations and services related to credit cards” (2,312);
  • “Irregularities related to the integrity, reliability, security, secrecy or legitimacy of the operations of the services related to credit operations” (1,158);
  • “Offering or providing information on payroll-deductible loans inappropriately” (1,515).

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com

