C6 Bank leads BC’s complaints ranking. Check the list!

It is the second time that C6 Bank leads the ranking, as it had already been in first in the fourth quarter of last year.

C6 Bank ranked first in the Central Bank’s complaints ranking in the first quarter of 2022. BTG Pactual/Banco PAN and Inter appear soon after on the list. Thus, the list that was released last Thursday (21) by the monetary authority takes into account the 15 largest banks, finance companies and payment institutions.

Thus, it is the second time that C6 Bank leads the ranking, as it had already been in first in the fourth quarter of last year. This time, the digital bank had a complaint rate of 77.99, with 1,265 valid records. Second place went to BTG Pactual/Banco PAN, which had an index of 68.20 and 1,290 valid complaints. Banco Inter ranked third with an index of 48.5 points, with 833 valid complaints.

C6 Bank Complaints Index

Therefore, to calculate the complaints rate, the number of reports considered to be valid, divided by the number of the institution’s clients multiplied by 1,000,000, is used as a basis. Thus, the higher the index, the worse the institution’s ranking in the quarterly ranking.

Largest institutions

Thus, in the list of the 15 largest institutions most complained about are:

Institution Index C6 Bank 77.99 BTG Pactual/Banco PAN 68.20 Inter Bank 48.5 BMG 47.2 Santander 27.37 Bradesco 25.22 Credit Market 24.96 Original 21.59 PagBank-Pag Seguro 14.87 Federal Savings Bank 13.17 Bank of Brazil 12.32 Itau 12.26 Votorantim 8.17 Nubank 7.48 MidWay Credit, Financing and Investments 2.87 Source: Central Bank

smaller institutions

In short, in the list of complaints for the first quarter, the first three positions are occupied by Banco Digimais with an index of 657.93, followed by Master with 601.71 and Neon with 441.13.

most frequent complaints

In summary, among the most frequent complaints are:

“Irregularities relating to the integrity, reliability, security, secrecy or legitimacy of operations and services related to credit cards” (2,312);

“Irregularities related to the integrity, reliability, security, secrecy or legitimacy of the operations of the services related to credit operations” (1,158);

“Offering or providing information on payroll-deductible loans inappropriately” (1,515).

