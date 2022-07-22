Caixa announces interest reduction for home purchase

Caixa Econômica Federal announced, this Thursday (21), a reduction in interest rates for financing home ownership, using FGTS resources (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço).

The new rates start at TR + 7.66% for properties worth up to R$350,000 — the reduction recorded is 1 pp compared to the previous rate.

The contracting of the financing, with the new rate, requires two conditions: the proponent must fit in the pro-shareholder modality and contract the credit by December 31 of this year.

The bank also announced that the share of financing for the pro-shareholder line was increased to up to 80% of the property’s appraised value.

Real estate financing

In May (most recent data), Caixa granted R$ 15.6 billion in real estate credit, the best monthly result in the history of the public bank. The previous record was in August last year, with R$ 14 billion in hirings.

In relation to May 2021, the concessions made by Caixa rose 29.2% in the modality. In all, the bank granted BRL 400 billion in real estate credit between January 2019 and May this year.

A good part of the advance has been in credit with savings resources, which has been one of the focuses of the market downturn. In April, according to Abecip, this type of financing fell by 31.6% compared to the same period in 2021.

Caixa also finances government programs, such as Casa Verde and Amarela, with funds from the FGTS and subsidies to buyers.

