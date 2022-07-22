Caixa reduces financing rates and expands popular housing program

Caixa Econômica Federal announced, this Thursday (21), new conditions for real estate financing for pro-quota holders and for the Popular Housing Program with FGTS resources. The changes happen even in a scenario where the country’s basic interest rate is at 13.25% per year and are valid until the end of 2022.

According to Caixa, the Popular Housing Program now serves families with a monthly income of up to R$8,000. Before, only centers that earned up to R$ 7 thousand were covered. Rates remain the same.

According to the bank, families earning up to R$2,400 are subject to rates of 4.5% per year in the Midwest, South and Southeast regions and 4.25% aa in the North and Northeast. Those with revenues between R$ 2,400 and R$ 3,000 will pay 5% and 4.75% per year, respectively. The range between BRL 3,000 and BRL 3,700 bears rates of 5.5% in any state.

The range between R$3,700 and R$4,400 will pay 6.5% interest per year in any region of Brazil. Finally, Caixa reports that families earning between R$4,400 and R$8,000 pay a 7.16% fee every 12 months.

As for the pro-shareholder financing line, Caixa informs that the interest rate dropped from 8.66% per year to 7.66% per year, in addition to the Referential Rate (TR), for properties with a value of up to R$ 350 thousand.

For properties above this price and up to R$ 1.5 million, Caixa reduced interest from 8.66% per year to 8.16% pa Again, citizens also need to pay the TR in this type of financing.

In addition to the reduction in fees, the share of financing in the pro-shareholder line was increased to up to 80% of the property’s appraised value.

To be a bank shareholder, a citizen must have contributed at least three years to the Employee Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). In addition, he must be employed, contributing to the FGTS or have a fund balance of at least 10% of the desired property value.