Caixa reduces interest on home ownership and expands income range

Caixa Econômica Federal expanded the financing of home ownership, to up to 80% of the property value, and announced a reduction in financing interest rates. The new values ​​start at 7.66% for properties up to R$ 350 thousand, a reduction of 1 percentage point from what was previously charged. The action is valid only until the end of this election year, as decided by the FGTS Board of Trustees.

For properties with an appraisal value above BRL 350,000, but limited to the ceiling stipulated by the Housing Finance System, of BRL 1.5 million, the rate changed to 8.16%, 0.5% less than the previous.

According to Caixa, subsidies for the acquisition of real estate are granted according to family income, ability to pay and specificities of the population in each region. In range 1 and 2, interest rates are different for residents of the North and Northeast than for the other three regions of Brazil, being slightly lower.

Also according to the public bank, the announced measures allow a greater number of people to have access to housing credit.

The bank also expanded the family income range for the Popular Housing Program financed with the FGTS, including families with an income of up to R$8,000. Previously, only families with an income of up to R$7,000 could participate in the program.

The four levels of income brackets will be selected from new heights. For example, in the second income bracket, families with income between R$ 2,400 and R$ 3,000 will be included, before it would go up to a maximum of R$ 2,6 thousand. In the third, previously the range went up to R$ 3 thousand at most, now the range starts with this amount and reaches R$ 3.7 thousand.