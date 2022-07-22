Can Vecna ​​be in a Dungeons and Dragons movie? Directors comment

Big fans of the tabletop RPG game Dungeons and dragonsyou Duffer brothers popularize the Upside Down of Stranger Things with several free interpretations of the franchise’s creatures. Now that she will return to the big screen with Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Rebelsit may be that characters like Vecna ​​and the Mind Flayer, not to mention the Demogorgon, appear in the audiovisual in their original versions — and considerably different from those seen in the TV series. Netflix.

Talking about it during the movie panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022the directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein preferred to keep the mystery to spiking whether or not they will use the original characters in their cinematic version of that universe — which will include a good dose of easter eggs, including from the eighties animation Cave of the Dragon. “There’s a lot of characters from the D&D canon in the movie”said Goldstein. “But I don’t want to spoil the surprise”.

In the official trailer of the production it is already possible to see some of these beings, such as the transformation of the nymph lived by Sophia Lillis in an Owl Bear, or the attack of what appears to be a Shiftercat the maze commanded by the noble lived by Hugh Grant.

In addition to Grant and Lillis, the adventure script has Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Regé-Jean Page. With script and direction by John Francis Daley and Jonathan M. Goldstein, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Rebels arrives in Brazilian cinemas on March 2, 2023.

