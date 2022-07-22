Cartola 2022: with Pedro Henrique’s brilliance, Betfair team #18 is based on Fla, Athletico-PR and Santos | round selection

The duel between Internacional and São Paulo didn’t have a winner, but it put two players among the best of Cartola’s round #18. the colored striker Pedro Henrique scored two goals in the 3-3 draw and was the top scorer of the day, with 19.00 points. Nikonfrom Tricolor paulista, who also scored twice in the duel, was the other participant in the game to enter the Betfair Selectionwith 16.80 points.
Betfair selection of round #18 — Photo: Infoesporte
The ideal team of the day has Flamengo and Athletico-PR dominating from midfield to forward and a duo from Santos in defense. From Fla, entered Everton Ribeiro (17.50), Peter (15.90) and the technician Dorival Junior (10.14); of hurricane, Terans (14.50) and Cuello (15.50). The defenders of the Fish are the goalkeeper John Paul (15.50) and the side Madison (12.80).
The other representatives of Betfair Selection of this journey are: Joaquim (Cuiabá defender), with 11.40; Raul Gustavo (Corinthians defender), with 14.00; and Marcos Rocha (Palmeiras side), with 13.50.
PEDRO HENRIQUE BRILHA WITH 19.00
Pedro Henrique, from Internacional, is the fourth-highest scorer in the 18th round of Cartola
Pedro Henrique still haven’t gotten a score high in Cartola 2022 until the duel against São Paulo. With the two goals, he made 19.00 points and raised its average to 4.40.
Pedro Henrique (International)
|scouts
|Spots
|2 goals
|16.00
|2 Out submissions
|1.60
|1 disarm
|1.20
|2 fouls suffered
|1.00
|2 Impediments
|-0.20
|6 incomplete passes
|-0.60
|TOTAL
|19.00
BEST TEAM OF THE ROUND: FLAMENGO MAKES 121.64
Flamengo celebrates one of the goals in the duel against Juventude — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo
O Flamengo was the best team of round #18 by beating Juventude 4-0 and making 121.64 points. The highlights of Mengão were:
- [MEI] Everton Ribeiro: 17.50
- [ATA] Peter: 15.90
- [LAT] I rotated: 12.20
- [TEC] Junior Dorival: 10.14
- [ATA] Everton: 9.90
- [MEI] Lazarus: 9.80
João Paulo makes a save in Santos x Botafogo — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC
It’s flying! After beating the record for defenses in a Cartola 2022 game, João Paulo climbed the scout ranking and reached second place, with 65 in total, tied with Walter, from Cuiabá. The leader is Tadeu, from Goiás, with 72;
Leaking problem… The four goals conceded against Flamengo made the goalkeeper César expand an unpleasant advantage: the lead in the scout of GS. Now there are 30 in total. The second is Tadeu, who suffered 22.
At 37 min of the 1st half – direct red card from Jadson do Juventude against Flamengo
As if the 4-0 rout for Flamengo was not enough, Juventude still had the worst scorer of the round. Jasonwho was sent off in the match, ended with -2.20its fourth – and worst – negative in this edition of the fantasy game.
Jason (Youth)
|scouts
|Spots
|1 red card
|-3.00
|3 fouls committed
|-0.90
|1 foul suffered
|0.50
|1 disarm
|1.20
|TOTAL
|-2.20