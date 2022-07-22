Casa do Adubo: after sale, family will seek new investments

Responsible for the boom in sales in the last decade and for the negotiation with Nutrien, Raphael Covre, president of Casa do Adubo and representative of the fourth generation of the Covre family at the helm of the business, will face the challenge of looking ahead and analyzing new possibilities. Of course, before that, Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) needs to approve the sale (it should take about 60 days) and there is a transition to be made by the end of the year.

“The agenda is still very busy with the sale and the transition, but of course we have already looked at some things. There is nothing closed, but technology is on the mind. The system that runs Casa do Adubo from end to end was all assembled internally , it is something that can be scaled, it works for several businesses. I also really like the financial area, I came from the financial market. It is a segment that presents many opportunities and is growing a lot. I will analyze everything very calmly and after that I make the decision “, said Raphael Covre.