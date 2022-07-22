CBF will review Copa do Brasil draw after confusion with Flamengo

The CBF will review the rules of the Copa do Brasil draw for 2023 after Flamengo’s annoyance with the definition of the field hosts for the quarter-finals. The understanding in the confederation is that there was a lack of communication and making the rules clearer. The friction was resolved in a conversation between the directors of the entity and the carioca club.

On Tuesday, the draw for the Copa do Brasil determined that Fluminense will define the spot at home against Fortaleza. Flamengo will have its second game as a visitor against Athletico. These field orders were determined because Fluminense’s game was drawn earlier, so the other team in the city (Flamengo) has to reverse.

This procedure is customary in CBF draws and has been used before, including to benefit Flamengo. But it is not provided for in the competition regulations.

The red-black board got angry, questioned the CBF competition board and even entered the STJD to try to reverse it. On the other hand, Athletico also put pressure on the CBF so that there was no change.

In the end, there was a composition between Flamengo and CBF. The president of the club, Rodolfo Landim, understood that he would harm the president of the confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, with an action and is his ally. At the club, there is recognition that the procedure had already been used, but the fact that it is not in the regulation is also questioned. Therefore, there is the understanding that the club was right, but it was not worth fighting.

Internally, the CBF also acknowledged that there was a problem in communicating with the clubs about the procedures. And, at the entity, it was also clear that this type of practice has to be included in the competition regulations. You can’t decide mands for points that aren’t in the rules. Obviously, there will be no change in the 2022 Copa do Brasil because there are no more draws.

But for the 2023 edition, Ednaldo Rodrigues has already guided the competitions department to review the rules. It will be decided whether the practice of inversion of command of teams from the same city will be maintained. If it continues to apply, it will be included in the Copa do Brasil rules.