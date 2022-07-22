Cheapest price: Toyota company offers pre-owned car subscription

To make the subscription car modality more accessible in Brazil, Kinto, a mobility company from Toyotastarted an unprecedented operation in the segment.

The Kinto One Personal modality, aimed at the general public, already offers the option of subscribing to used Toyota vehicles.

As Kinto explains in its statement, the units in question are vehicles that return to the company after being used in corporate fleets, in this case the Kinto One Fleet service, also run by the company.

According to Kinto, the pre-owned models will feature “the entire history of revisions carried out in the authorized Toyota network and conditions adequate to the quality, safety, durability and reliability standards of the manufacturer, the used cars that will be offered have low mileage, always with a maximum of 40 thousand km for passenger vehicles and 80 thousand km for pickup trucks”.

The monthly amount paid for vehicle subscription already includes preventive vehicle maintenance, 24-hour assistance, document management, reserve car (when necessary) and insurance with coverage for third parties, in the case of Kinto One Personal.

The interested party only needs to choose, at the time of contracting, the monthly mileage package that meets their usage profile, with deductibles of 800 or 1,500 km/month.

The great advantage of used cars used in the program, highlights Kinto, is the lower price compared to 0 km vehicles.

The company points out that the value of subscriptions for used cars can be 20% to 25% lower than for new cars, with the additional advantage that it is not necessary to wait for the availability of the chosen car, contrary to what currently happens with a 0 km model.

In the case of a Toyota Yaris hatchback 0 km, the brand’s current entry model in the country, the monthly fee starts at R$ 2,402.64. A pre-owned unit with 15,000 km in the XL Plus Connect CVT 2021/2022 version can be signed for R$ 1,657.85.

According to Kinto’s website, in the case of new vehicles, the delivery period is at least 60 days, depending on the model.