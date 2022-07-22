Check the day and time of the main panels

See the main panels of the event



Legion of Heroes Team

After two years without an in-person convention, the San Diego Comic Con is back, promising several reveals, news and announcements of films, cast and more. As always, the Legion of Heroes Team will be covering the event and bringing the main news to our readers. Below you can check the days and times (in Brasília time zone) of the main panels:

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Fifth

16:00 – Dungeons & Dragons

17:30 – Teen Wolf: The Movie

18:45 – Vampire Academy

19:00 – 40 years of Masters of the Universe

21:45 – X-Men: The Animated Series

Friday

14:30 – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

14:15 – Multiversus

15:45 – Marvel animations

16:30 – Batman in the comics

Saturday

14:15 – Warner Bros. pictures

15:30 – The House of the Dragon

18:00 – Interview with the Vampire

18:30 – Netflix’s Sandman

19:00 – Marvel Comics

21:00 – Marvel Studios

21:30 – Knights of the Zodiac (live action movie)

Sunday

15:00 – The School for Good and Evil

