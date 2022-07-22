Check the day and time of the main panels

See the main panels of the event
07/21/2022
After two years without an in-person convention, the San Diego Comic Con is back, promising several reveals, news and announcements of films, cast and more. As always, the Legion of Heroes Team will be covering the event and bringing the main news to our readers. Below you can check the days and times (in Brasília time zone) of the main panels:
Fifth
16:00 – Dungeons & Dragons
17:30 – Teen Wolf: The Movie
18:45 – Vampire Academy
19:00 – 40 years of Masters of the Universe
21:45 – X-Men: The Animated Series
Friday
14:30 – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
14:15 – Multiversus
15:45 – Marvel animations
16:30 – Batman in the comics
Saturday
14:15 – Warner Bros. pictures
15:30 – The House of the Dragon
18:00 – Interview with the Vampire
18:30 – Netflix’s Sandman
19:00 – Marvel Comics
21:00 – Marvel Studios
21:30 – Knights of the Zodiac (live action movie)
Sunday
15:00 – The School for Good and Evil
