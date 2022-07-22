Children approached by the police at the reception of Corinthians in Santos go to the Arena at the invitation of the club

The story of the children approached by the Police when Corinthians arrived in Santos, before the game for the Copa do Brasil, gained a new chapter, but this one was a happy one. After the unexpected reception, Alvinegro fans were welcomed by the club and invited to watch the match against Coritiba at Neo Química Arena.

Still in Santos, after having a frustrated Tuesday night with the arrival of the team and the difficulty of finding the Corinthians players, the fans tried to contact them a second time. The next day, the children returned to the hotel and managed to enter the premises, where they found Duilio.

The Corinthians president received the letters made by the children, as told by My Timon, and gave it to Lucas Piton to have them all distributed in the cast. In addition, some players have signed a jersey for the children.

After this episode, a few days later, the mother of the young fans received new contact from the club. This time, the children were invited to watch the game against Coritiba, at Neo Química Arena, which took place last Wednesday. At the stadium, Corinthians fans watched the pre-heating and then went to the stands.

“You know what’s coolest of all? It’s that the boys are even more Corinthians fans. The adventure of history, they always say: ‘after such a bad day, so many cool things came! I’m glad we wrote the letters!’. That’s the coolest thing,” said Lucia, mother of one of the children.

