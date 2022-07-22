China confiscates money, and people protest in the streets

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on China confiscates money, and people protest in the streets 1 Views

People in China’s Henan Province protested against banks that confiscated financial deposits from account holders in the city of Zhengzhou. The acts were violently repressed, according to videos posted on the social networks. The institutions would be involved in a financial scandal.

Account holders at four regional banks in China allege that their savings have been blocked since April. These amounts would be being transferred to “investment products”, according to Chinese authorities.

Residents hit by the banking crisis, one of the worst in recent years in China, claim 40 billion yuan, or about $6 billion, in deposits have disappeared and are protesting demanding access to their savings.

On July 10, more than 1,000 depositors gathered outside the People’s Bank of China branch to stage a massive protest.

“What is scary is that the Central Bank has not intervened yet,” Dan Wang, chief economist at Hong Kong Bank Hang Seng, told the newspaper. Le Monde. “There is a high risk of contagion if people get scared and seek to withdraw money. Nine banks have already been affected. The banking system is very sensitive to this kind of sentiment”, warned the economist.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Oil production signals yet another dividend truck – Money Times

Petrobras released a production report within expectations; despite this, another truckload of dividends may arrive …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved