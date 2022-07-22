Chris Pine leads rogues in the Dungeons and Dragons trailer; watch

THE Paramount Pictures took advantage of San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to toast tabletop RPG fans with the first trailer for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Rebels. The newest live-action cinematic adaptation of the saga brings Chris Pine headlining an all-star cast, plus the promise of an epic adventure. Watch the preview subtitles, packed to the sound of “Whole Lotta Love”, by the British band Led Zeppelin, above. For the original, see below.

The film even had its first official poster revealed, with the silhouette of the unlikely group of heroes that stars in the plot. check below.

Dungeons & Dragons is a successful tabletop RPG that has already been adapted for games, for TV, and once for the movies, with the actor Jeremy Irons. The reveal of the preview of the new film took place during the film’s panel in Hall H, which brought together part of the stellar cast that also includes Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith and Hugh Grant.

During the event, the team also declared their passion for the franchise, highlighting the care put into recreating the games’ main creatures and celebrating the work of Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) in the adventure visual effects: “From the guys who brought you Baby Yoda”joked the co-director John Francis Daley. The company famous for its work on Star Wars will partner with Legacy, which helmed the animatronic characters.

With script and direction by Jonathan Goldstein and Francis Daley, from the night of the gameo, the film hits American theaters on March 3, 2023. The release date in Brazil has not yet been confirmed.

