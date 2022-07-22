Cid Gomes and Camilo Santana get together; PT maintains tone after meeting, but praises Cid

Absent from the electoral articulations that led to the choice of Roberto Cláudio (PDT) as candidate for governor by the PDT and the announcement of the end of the alliance by the PT, senator Cid Gomes (PDT) met with former governor Camilo Santana (PT). There is still no information about the content of the conversation, which took place on Thursday, 21.

The meeting only took place after the vote in the PDT state directory that chose Roberto Cláudio and passed over governor Izolda Cela, supported by Camilo. The following day, PT attended the PT meeting, remotely, which considered the alliance with the PDT unilaterally broken. On Thursday night, the 21st, Camilo kept the tone of regret that Izolda was not chosen. “A woman who united us all”, he said upon receiving the title of citizen of Santana do Acaraú, 242 kilometers from Fortaleza.

In defense of the governor’s re-election, Camilo said: “Look, a woman who is in office. A woman who has the right to go for reelection. A woman who is largely responsible for education in this state.” He asked about not being allowed to seek re-election: “What’s the point, folks, what’s the point?”

Camilo also spoke about Cid Gomes: “It is this situation that allowed us to create the biggest investment in the area of ​​education in the history of this country, which began with the former governor Cid Gomes”. The speech took place after the conversation between the two.

Allies expect that the understanding between Cid and Camilo can avoid the breakup already announced. The PT did not signal any possible retreat, on the contrary. On Saturday, the PT will hold an electoral tactics meeting, which may announce a candidacy for governor. On Sunday, PDT holds a convention to launch Roberto Cláudio.

Last Sunday, on social media, the mayor of Sobral, Ivo Gomes (PDT), Cid’s brother, denied that there was a shudder between Cid, Camilo and Izolda: “I clarify that the relationship between them remains the same. to say otherwise is an attempt at intrigue.” Two days before, Ivo had met Cid, in Cariri.

The senator’s detachment has occurred from the articulations, the Senate sessions and, even, the decisive meeting of the PDT directory, last Monday, 18, and the national convention that launched his brother, Ciro Gomes (PDT), candidate for President on Wednesday the 20th.

