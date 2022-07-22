Civic Type-R is the most powerful in history, manual and comes to Brazil

Even before it was revealed to the world, the 2023 Honda Civic Type-R was promised to Brazil, so you can celebrate by reading this text. The most powerful Civic in history will be on the Brazilian streets in a way we haven’t seen it for many years: manual and hatch. More powerful and mature than before, he wants to be the king of hot hatches.

Unlike the previous model that had quite exaggerated styling, gigantic air intakes and even bigger wheels, the new Honda Civic Type-R took on a more mature and restrained stance. It continues with the typical visuals of a sports model and clear exaggerations, but nothing flashy like before.

The front has trapezoidal air opening connected to the side air slits. The beehive-style front grille receives Honda’s red logo alongside the Type-R name. Air-vented hood and flared fenders mark the Civic’s pumped-up look. It now has 19-inch alloy wheels, 1 inch less than before to save on weight.

The side is further decorated by a slit in the front fender and skirts. At the rear, the typical Civic Type-R’s large airfoil is there, as is the triple tailpipe with a larger center pipe. Air extractor is completed by two black elements at the ends of the bumper.

The cabin is a splash of red, with coloring applied to the Honda logo, cabin seams, suede-covered seats and even the floor. The Type-R nameplate appears on the air conditioning grille, while the aluminum shift knob recalls the Brazilian Civic Si. The model gains a 100% digital instrument panel with a red theme.

Take care Golf GTI

Economics on the mechanical data, Honda only said that the new Civic Type-R uses an evolved version of the K20 2.0 four-cylinder turbo engine from previous generations. It now delivers 310 hp in the American version, while Japanese and Europeans will have 320 hp available. We still don’t know the set-up for Brazil, but the torque is 40.8 kgfm for everyone.

It is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive. Rumors pointed to the possibility of Honda adopting all-wheel drive in the Type-R, however the brand wants the title of fastest front-wheel drive model on the Nürburgring. Today, this post belongs to Lynk & Co 03 Cyan, which did the lap in 7 minutes and 20 seconds.

