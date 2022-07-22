Claudia Raia is the most talked about subject when she reveals the case of the murder of Daniella Perez

In 1992, Daniella was killed with 18 stab wounds by her co-star in the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, Guilherme de Pádua, and his wife, Paula de Almeida Thomaz.

247 – The premiere of the series “Pacto Brutal”, an HBO Max production that portrays the murder of actress Daniella Perez, brought back memories of the crime that killed Gloria Perez’s daughter.

In 1992, she was killed with 18 stab wounds by her co-star in the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, Guilherme de Pádua, and his wife, Paula de Almeida Thomaz.

The crime gained national repercussion thanks to brutality. And actress Claudia Raia has very painful memories of the actress’ death. She was at the police station in the hours that followed the crime and had brief contact with Guilherme de Pádua at the scene. According to Claudia, she felt something strange and picked up a clue that indicated his participation in the horrendous crime. The information is from TV News. During a hug from the actor, Claudia reports that she felt something strange. “He stood there for a while, crying, saying, ‘Oh my God, this is crazy.’ He looked very emotional, very outraged by everything,” she said.

“[Dizia] ‘How did they do that to this girl, this girl is an angel’. She hugged me too, she didn’t even know me. And I don’t know why I looked at Guilherme’s arm. He had, on the part of his forearm, a scratch from a woman’s fingernail. That caught my attention. I kept it to myself. It was recent. It was half raw, half bloody,” Claudia revealed.

