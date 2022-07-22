Claudia Raia is the most talked about subject when she reveals the case of the murder of Daniella Perez

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Claudia Raia is the most talked about subject when she reveals the case of the murder of Daniella Perez 3 Views

In 1992, Daniella was killed with 18 stab wounds by her co-star in the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, Guilherme de Pádua, and his wife, Paula de Almeida Thomaz.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Wanessa Camargo’s ex, Marcus Buaiz celebrates birthday with famous: ‘I’m reborn’

About to turn 43, Marcus Buaiz anticipated his birthday celebrations and gathered famous guests for …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved