Club Livelo now has annual membership for members

THE livelo announced the annual contracting of its Club, which offers more benefits to its users. For now it is only available to new subscribers. Now, the modality has two payment formats, in cash or in installments. The customer may receive bonus points monthly, along with a discount on the subscription fee, depending on the payment option chosen.

O Club Livelo is a monthly subscription program for customers who accumulate points and receive various benefits such as:

Points that do not expire;

Exclusive offers;

Exclusive conditions to exchange points for products;

Due to the expansion in the form of payment, new members of the rewards program can hire the plan on an annual basis, to guarantee more benefits and discounts.

Annual subscription paid in up to 10 installments

Customers who choose the Clube Livelo annual plan with payment in up to 10 installments receive bonus points in their monthly subscription during the subscription period. See the rules:

Classic Club: 1,000 points + 10% bonus points = 1,100 points;

Club Plus: 3,000 points + 10% bonus points = 3,300 points;

Super Club: 7,000 points + 10% bonus points = 7,700 points;

Mega Club: 12,000 points + 7% bonus points = 12,840 points;

Top Club: 20,000 points + 5% bonus points = 21,000 points.

Annual subscription in cash

Those who choose to contract the Club Livelo annual subscription with cash payment will be entitled to a bonus and discount on payment. Please note the details below:

Classic Club: 10% discount on annual plan payment;

Clube Plus: 9% discount on annual plan payment;

Super Club: 8% discount on annual plan payment;

Clube Mega: 7% discount on annual plan payment;

Top Club: 5% discount on annual plan payment.

How to subscribe to Club Livelo?

So, if you liked the benefits and want to subscribe, here’s how to participate:

First, go to the Club Livelo subscription page;

Choose the plan;

Choose the type of subscription: monthly or annual;

Accept the terms and conditions;

Click on “Subscribe Club”.

If you opt for the cash discount, proceed to the next page and select payment in a single installment. Note that the new plan value will be flagged so you don’t have any doubts.

