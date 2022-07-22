CNN Brasil suffers an outbreak of diarrhea caused by water contaminated with pigeon feces and angers officials

support the 247

ICL

247 – CNN Brasil faces an outbreak of giardiasis, a rare parasite that causes severe diarrhea, vomiting, cramping, flatulence and belching. The news channel began recording the first cases in April. The suspicion is that 100 employees, who work in the newsroom in São Paulo, have already been contaminated. The fact worsened in the last week, when two anchors were hastily replaced on the weekend shift. The report is from the TV News portal.

Tests carried out showed that the disease was spread through contaminated water. One of the possibilities, according to the preliminary results, is that the contamination happened by pigeon feces. The case has revolted professionals behind the scenes due to CNN Brasil’s delay in acting on the situation.

According to Notícias da TV, the first cases began at the end of April, with some producers. They reported the problems to their bosses and all the symptoms caused by the parasite. Most cases of giardiasis go away on their own in a few days. The most serious infections are treated with antibiotics and even hospitalization.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

As a result, the situation was not given much importance. Several reports began to happen between May and June, but still of lighter situations. The serious cases came this month, when officials urged action to be taken. Even so, there was a delay.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The final straw was over the weekend. On Sunday (17), a journalist would command CNN Domingo during the afternoon hours. However, she claimed the same symptoms as giardiasis and had to be removed immediately from command of the program. Daniel Adjuto hastily replaced her.

Other names appearing on the air also caught the disease. Among them are Tainá Falcão, Roberta Russo, Muriel Porfiro and William Waack. Roberta had a similar problem with Isabella. On the same Sunday, she was scheduled for that day’s shift, but for the night time. She also felt sick and was replaced by Karla Chaves.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

To provide an answer to so many cases, CNN Brasil called a company to the building that carried out examinations in all sectors of its headquarters. The result passed to the company’s management, and which reached employees, was that the water circulating throughout the place was contaminated by the parasite. Remains of pigeon feces were identified, which circulate in the region frequently.

The Human Resources area released an internal statement on Wednesday (20) with guidelines while the situation is not resolved. The statement was initially published by journalist Flávio Ricco, from the R7 portal. In it, CNN asks employees to avoid using the pantry sink until the case is resolved.

Employees heard by Notícias da TV report fear and fear of being the next victim. The column heard specialist doctors and all of them were categorical in saying that it is very uncommon for giardiasis to have cases in places with basic sanitation.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“It is a more common disease in places with little infrastructure. The parasite spreads very easily through feces, but it proliferates in places without any type of ventilation or water pipes”, comments the doctor Vinícius Silva.

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING