CNN has an outbreak of giardia from contaminated water and journalists feel sick | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Instagram Thais Heredia, William Waack and Muriel Porfiro were contaminated with water from CNN Brasil

A situation of pure calamity affected the CNN Brasil headquarters in São Paulo: the building where the news channel is installed has been supplying contaminated water, and an outbreak of giardia affected several employees, including journalists William Waack, Thais Heredia and Muriel. Porphyry.

In a statement sent to employees on the morning of this Thursday (21), CNN’s HR said that from now on, the drinking fountains have been disabled and everyone will receive bottled mineral water until the problem is resolved. The kitchen sinks, where journalists washed their lunchboxes, were also temporarily closed.

The column received a copy of the communiqué sent to employees, but CNN says nothing about the giardia outbreak. The spread of the disease has been communicated by the employees themselves in WhatsApp groups.

“With the prolonged maintenance of symptoms in a number of employees, some people are carrying out more in-depth tests to diagnose the disease that affects part of the newsroom. After a series of negative results for bacteria and parasites, the test was detected positive for GIARDIA. disease, caused by a flagellated microscopic parasitic protozoan, affects the small intestine of mammals, causing a diarrheal disease known as giardiasis”, reads the message spread in the employee groups.

Sources reported that it has been more than a month since employees have been admitted to hospitals after feeling sick at work. And after a thorough analysis of each case, the vast majority received the diagnosis of giardiasis.

“This infection is spread through contaminated food or water or through personal contact. It is more common in areas with poor sanitation and contaminated water. Most cases clear on their own within a few weeks. The most severe cases are treated with antibiotics. and antiparasitic. If symptoms are recognized, see a doctor”, reads the end of the chain that circulates on WhatsApp by CNN journalists.

This morning, everyone received the HR statement in their email boxes, informing them that cleaning and asepsis of all office locations has been done with increased frequency, but that management has already asked for a position from the administration of the Avenida Paulista condominium to find out what is happening.

Read the full statement:

“Dear collaborators,

CNN performs regular maintenance and cleaning of all areas of the office and has diligently increased the frequency of asepsis of air conditioning, water and surface filters, with alcohol and gel alcohol available at all tables.

To make you feel safer, we will momentarily make bottled mineral water available in our office and at WeWork.

Additionally, we request a position for the condominium on the current state of common structures, since our employees also use other areas of the building.

To implement these measures, we rely on the guidance of the Albert Einstein hospital, our partner in the health area. As a prevention, we will momentarily interrupt the use of the pantry sink, an area pointed out by them as recurrently at greater risk.

It is worth noting the importance of frequent cleaning of bottles and mugs for personal use before consumption and refilling of water.

We count on everyone’s understanding and collaboration and reiterate that the health and protection of our employees is our priority.”