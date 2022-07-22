Colombian Illegal Armed Groups Propose Ceasefire Agreement With Next Government | World

Colombia’s main criminal gangs, which are linked to cocaine production and trafficking, proposed this Thursday (21) a ceasefire agreement with the country’s next government, under President-elect Gustavo Petro, as a starting point. for peace talks, six groups said in a note.

The groups, which are scattered throughout Colombia, are accused by the current government from assassinating social leaders and attacking the country’s military to control coca plantations – the main ingredient in cocaine – as well as laboratories for refining and production and drug trafficking routes.

“We cannot be indifferent to the cry of Colombian society and the thinking of its democratically elected president, to achieve the desired peace and social justice, among other things,” said six illegal armed groups, including the Clan del Golfo, the Caparros, and the Traces.

First leftist president

Petro, a 62-year-old economist who will become Colombia’s first leftist president on Aug. 7, has proposed negotiating with criminal groups linked to drug trafficking during his campaign.

Alvaro Leyva, chosen by Petro to be his foreign minister, told reporters that peace with all illegal armed groups is one of the president-elect’s proposals to achieve “total peace”.

The criminal groups, which according to security sources have around 2,000 armed fighters, are ready to coordinate the ceasefire immediately after Petro takes office, the statement said.

Petro, who will seek approval in the Colombian Congress for ambitious socio-economic projects to fight poverty and inequality, hopes to consolidate peace in the country, which has suffered for nearly six decades with internal armed conflicts.