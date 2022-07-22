Companies are canceling credit cards: the reason has been revealed

Customers at some of Brazil’s leading financial institutions are seeing credit card cancellations. understand the reason

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Meet the platform that is reinventing lending

Customers of some of the main financial institutions in Brazil, such as Nubank, Banco Inter, C6 Bank and Credicard, have already observed or experienced the policy of automatic cancellation of credit cards. In many cases, autoresponders are already waiting for customers.

A problem faced by fintechs is the issuance of the credit card after the customer’s request, however, without using it after receiving it. Credit cards with no annual fee are the ones that go through these situations the most. Continue reading the text and better understand what motivates these cancellations.

See the real reason for credit card cancellations

Credit card companies have operational limits and these limits vary according to the size of the issuing institution. Therefore, when a customer requests a limit and does not use it, it prevents another potential customer from being served by it. Therefore, it makes no sense to leave a limit still with a consumer who does not use it, as this causes damage to the broadcaster.

Some institutions, such as Santander, make this cancellation gradually, starting with the reduction of the limit. Here’s how to avoid canceling your credit card:

Use your card at least once a month;

Do not leave your card unused for more than six months;

Use a considerable percentage of your limit so there is no reduction.

Situations that lead to the cancellation of cards

It is also important to point out that, when they perceive account inactivity for 12 months, institutions already trigger automatic cancellation. Check out situations that contribute to the cancellation of your credit card:

Will working hours be reduced in Brazil?

Absence of transactions such as withdrawals, deposits and transfers indicate account inactivity;

CPF denial;

Documentation pending after the deadline established by the institution;

Wrong documentation;

Commercial disinterest;

suspected fraud;

Breach of terms of use.

Therefore, so that the automatic cancellation of the account does not occur, it is always necessary to carry out transactions in the account, making transactions, in addition to keeping the payments of monthly invoices up to date.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Olleg / Shutterstock.com