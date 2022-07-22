Company that canceled health plan during treatment of former employee’s son in Minas Gerais is ordered to pay compensation for moral damages – Clube Noticia

A metallurgy and mining company was ordered to pay moral damages of R$10,000 to a former employee for having canceled his health plan during the treatment of his son, who suffers from a serious and chronic illness. The decision is made by the judges of the Third Class of the TRT-MG, who, by majority vote, confirmed the understanding of the judgment of the Labor Court of Araxá that the conduct generated “disorders in the intimate and personal sphere, due to the uncertainty of the continuity of care that the ex-employee’s child needs”.

The worker was dismissed on 3/19/2019 and, according to him, the company would have guaranteed at the time the maintenance, on a lifetime basis, of benefits arising from the employment relationship. He was referring to health plans, help with medication, in addition to aid for the education of children. In defense, the employer denied having signed an agreement with the employee in this regard, but confirmed that she was willing to extend the benefits until 3/19/2021, “out of mere liberality”.

When reporting the appeal, judge Antônio Neves de Freitas was surprised that the benefits were granted to the worker without the parties bothering to formalize, in writing, the concession terms and, above all, the frequency with which they would be offered. For him, it was up to those involved to demonstrate in the process what those conditions would be, which they did not do.

To resolve the issue, the magistrate resorted to the principles of proportionality and reasonableness. He concluded that the lifetime grant cannot be accepted without proof that this would be the employer’s intention. On the other hand, the benefits could not have been extinguished in the way carried out by the company, without proof of notice to the former employee, so that he could program himself. “Above all because the applicant has a child with a serious disability, undergoing permanent medical treatment, whose survival could be compromised by the abrupt and sudden cancellation of the plan,” he added.

In this context, the decision considered correct the sentence that extended the continuity of benefits for another three years from the date on which the worker was informed that there would be their cancellation.

Moral damages

The cancellation of the health plan during the medical treatment of the worker’s son earned the former employer a conviction for moral damages in the amount of R$ 10 thousand.

In the appeal, the company tried to convince the judges that the former employee would not have suffered “any abnormality of an emotional or psychic nature”. He defended that there was no illegality, given the inexistence of a legal or conventional rule that determined the maintenance of the health plan.

But the rapporteur did not accept the arguments. “There is no doubt about the anguish borne by the worker who, due to an incorrect and improper conduct of the company, with due respect, found himself unable to continue enjoying the health plan, which left him and his family , totally vulnerable and exposed to the risk of being unable to obtain help and health treatment, in the most difficult moments that life could present them”, he pointed out.

The decision recorded that the conduct violated a constitutionally protected right, namely, that of health (article 6 of CR/88), “resulting in the embarrassment, unpleasantness and feeling of helplessness of the former employee”. Also as highlighted, “the injury to legal interests protected by the Constitution, such as health, which is an unavailable right, undermines the feeling of dignity, revealing a lack of appreciation and consideration for the worker”.

The rapporteur explained that reparation, in cases such as the one in the process, is due as a form of repression and disincentive to illicit acts performed by the employer. Once the illicit act contextualized in the employment relationship has been demonstrated, moral damage is presumed, as it is implicit in the illicitness of the act performed.

On these grounds, the payment of compensation for moral damages was confirmed, including the amount of R$ 10,000. In substantiating the decision, the rapporteur noted that the amount must not generate unjust enrichment, but also must not be so small as to represent nothing for the employer. As pointed out by the magistrate, the fixed value produces the pedagogical effect, in order to act as a discouraging factor for similar conduct. The decision can be appealed.

Regional Labor Court – 3rd Region (MG)