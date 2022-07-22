CONSULTATION DATAPREV EMERGENCY AID of up to BRL 3,000 is RELEASED; see the step by step and find out if you will receive

THE dataprev released the Emergency Aid consultation.

See how to make Dataprev query in this matter and check, at the end of the text, how to carry out the consultation Aid Brazil.

>>> CONSULTATION DATAPREV EMERGENCY AID 2022: Click here to see STEP BY STEP with IMAGES.

dataprev;

Query Dataprev;

Consultation Dataprev Emergency Aid;

Consultation Dataprev Emergency Aid 2022;

Emergency Aid;

Emergency Aid 2022;

Dataprev Emergency Aid;

Consultation Assistance Brazil;

Dataprev Aid Brazil.

>>> CONSULTATION AUXÍLIO BRASIL released. Click here and check.

DATAPREV; CONSULT DATAPREV; CONSULTATION DATAPREV EMERGENCY AID

THE Dataprev query is available to beneficiaries who wish to carry out the Emergency Aid consultation.

It is worth remembering that the Emergency Aid is not being released again this year. The query is made to check if there are old values ​​in the account.

O Emergency Aid from to BRL 3,000 corresponds to installments from previous years that have not yet been withdrawn by a given group.

>>> EMERGENCY AID 2022: released. Click here and see who can receive.

On the other hand, it is important to note that the Brazil aid cannot be consulted by Dataprev. See at the end of the article how to make the consultation Aid Brazil.

EMERGENCY AID; EMERGENCY AID 2022

As mentioned earlier, the Emergency Aid is being paid in 2022 with amounts that can reach up to BRL 3,000.

This is because the payment of Emergency Aid 2022 is made with up to five installments of BRL 600 – that have not yet been removed.

>>> BRAZIL AID of up to R$ 3 thousand. Click here to know more.

O Emergency Aid 2022also known as Single Father Allowance, is intended for male heads of households.

To be eligible, you must meet the following requirements:

The family must be registered in the 2020 Bolsa Família register;

Have an updated record in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico);

The head of the family must be unemployed;

Have a monthly income of up to half a minimum wage per person in the family (R$ 606) or up to three minimum wages for the whole family (R$ 3,636);

Not having a spouse or partner and;

Have at least one person under the age of 18 in the family.

CONSULTATION DATAPREV EMERGENTIAL AID 2022; DATAPREV EMERGENCY AID

THE Dataprev query displays new settings.

Previously, it could be performed with the beneficiary’s personal data. But now, it needs to be done through a Gov.br account:

Access the portal of “ Emergency Aid Consultation “( Click here to be redirected to the site);

“( to be redirected to the site); Click on “Enter with Gov.br;

Enter the CPF;

Enter the password;

Click on “Login”;

If this is your first access to the platform, you will be asked for an “authorization to use personal data”, just click on “Authorize”.

The consultation can also be made by telephone, through the number 111 – Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF).

CONSULTATION AID BRAZIL; AID BRAZIL DATAPREV

During the release of Emergency Aid in 2020 and 2021, the former Bolsa Família could be consulted through the same platform – that of dataprev.

But since the creation of Auxílio Brasil, the Dataprev query no longer serves to perform the benefit query.

THE consultation Aid Brazil must be done through the Auxílio Brasil app, available for Android and IOS systems.