Consumer gains channel to report abusive telemarketing

Brazilians gained one more direct channel to denounce telemarketing who insist on abusive practice in contact with the consumer. With the determination of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) to combat the problem, an internet channel was made available, where the person can make a complaint.

“In the electronic form, consumers must enter, among other information, the date and origination number of the call with DDD (distance direct dialing – if any), the name of the telemarketing or which company it represents and whether permission has been given to offer products and services”, informed the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

Process

He added that the complaints will be investigated by the National Consumer Bureau (Senacon) and forwarded to the Procons (Foundation for Consumer Protection and Protection) across the country so that they can be analyzed and possible administrative proceedings opened for failure to comply with the measure.

Earlier this week, the activities of telemarketing 180 Brazilian companies were suspended by decision of Senacon and Procons. “The measure aims to put an end to connections that offer products or services without the authorization of consumers”, explained the ministry.

The decision to suspend was taken based on the number of complaints registered in the National Consumer Defense Information System (Sindec) and in the consumer portal.gov.br in the last three years.