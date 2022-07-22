Corinthians hires 15-year-old standout who has already trained at So Caetano’s professional

Corinthians agreed to hire midfielder Kalil Soares, 15, for the Under-17 team. Despite his young age, the player was already part of São Caetano’s Under-20, his former club, and was constantly summoned to training in the professional team. The athlete celebrated the deal on social media.

“Just thank God for everything! Thank you for this new opportunity and for helping me to reap everything I’m sowing! Thank you also to everyone who believed in me, and even more to everyone who didn’t believe! If it weren’t for the doubts I wouldn’t have come this far! I’ve arrived, and this is just the beginning! Nothing has happened yet! Go Corinthians!”, wrote Kallil – see the post below.

Due to his early prominence, Kalil was the target of strong dispute in the national market before reaching an agreement with Corinthians. Internally, the club considers the midfielder “at the level of the Brazilian team”, which disputes the South American and the Under-17 World Cup in 2023.

As determined by My Helm, the player arrives free of charge at the Parque São Jorge club and, initially, for the Under-17 category. Due to his age, Kalil is not yet released to sign a professional contract with Timão, in addition to respecting the maximum term of three years of bond.

The new Corinthians signing is still awaiting the publication of his contract in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter to make his debut. The next game of the Corinthians Under-17 team will only take place on August 6, against Novorizontino, for the Campeonato Paulista in the category.

