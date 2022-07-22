Corinthians is close to signing Fausto Vera; Argentinos Juniors lawyer travels to Brazil

Corinthians is getting closer and closer to signing midfielder Fausto Vera, from Argentinos Juniors. The expectation of people connected to the operation is that there will be a conclusion in the coming days for the athlete to arrive at Timão.

According to the Mine Helm, the president of the Argentine club, Cristian Malaspina, and a lawyer from the association travel to São Paulo this Friday. There is a tone of optimism that the meeting with Corinthians is just to seal the deal.

Last Monday, president Duilio Monteiro Alves confirmed that he is interested in the player, but that the negotiation was still in the beginning. Vera, in turn, also spoke about her future.

The 22-year-old player has not discussed the club he will play and said that his managers are ahead of the negotiations, but admitted that he has a chance to leave Argentine football.

The report of My Helm had already brought the news that Corinthians is trying to negotiate a proposal to acquire the player with a value below 4 million euros (about R$ 21 million at the current foreign currency exchange rate). The decrease, however, could mean a smaller percentage of the athlete’s federative rights.

If the negotiations for Fausto Vera come to fruition, Corinthians will reach their third signing in the middle of 2022. The Parque São Jorge club has already brought Yuri Alberto and babble for season loans.

The first played for Zenit, from Russia, and debuted on Wednesday, against Coritiba. Already the defender was in the also Russian Dynamo Moscow and can reinforce the team against Atlético-MG, Sunday.

