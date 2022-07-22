Corinthians wins position at the end of the round after stumbling at Atltico-MG; see table

Corinthians ends the 18th round of the Brazilian in the runner-up position of the competition. Last Wednesday’s triumph, against Coritiba, was extremely important for that, but the alvinegra team still had a “stumble” by Atlético-MG this Thursday, in a duel between the Minas Gerais team against Cuiabá

Timão took the vice-leadership shortly after its victory, but could lose the position in case of Atlético-MG triumph. The team from Minas, however, couldn’t get more than a 1-1 draw with Cuiabá and stayed with the same 32 points as Corinthians. – see full table below.

By the tie-breaking criteria, however, Timão takes the best and takes second place. There was also the possibility that the leader Palmeiras could increase even more the advantage in the leadership. This chance came true: against América-MG away from home, the rival alviverde won by 1 to 0 and went to 36 points.

Thus, the team’s next commitment is one of those popularly known as the “six-point game”. That’s because the opponent is precisely Atlético-MG, a direct opponent in the fight for the top of the table. The ball rolls at 6pm on Sunday, at Mineirão.

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st palm trees 36 18 10 6 two 29 12 17 67 2nd Corinthians 32 18 9 5 4 22 18 4 59 3rd Atlético-MG 32 18 8 8 two 26 18 8 59 4th Fluminense 31 18 9 4 5 27 19 8 57 5th Atletico-PR 31 18 9 4 5 24 18 6 57 6th International 30 18 7 9 two 26 18 8 56 7th Flamengo 27 18 8 3 7 24 17 7 50 8th Red Bull Bragantino 27 18 7 6 5 29 21 8 50 9th saints 25 18 6 7 5 22 16 6 46 10th Sao Paulo 25 18 5 10 3 25 21 4 46 11th Ceará 24 18 5 9 4 20 18 two 44 12th Botafogo 21 18 6 3 9 17 24 -7 39 13th Hawaii 21 18 6 3 9 19 28 -9 39 14th Goiás 21 18 5 6 7 18 22 -4 39 15th cuiabá 20 18 5 5 8 14 19 -5 37 16th coritiba 19 18 5 4 9 21 30 -9 35 17th America-MG 18 18 5 3 10 12 22 -10 33 18th Atlético-GO 17 18 4 5 9 18 27 -9 31 19th Strength 14 18 3 5 10 15 23 -8 26 20th Youth 13 18 two 7 9 15 32 -17 24

See the games of the 18th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 07/19/2022

21:30 – Ceará 1 x 0 Avai

Games on 7/20/2022

19:00 – Goiás 2 x 3 Fluminense

19h00 – Red Bull Bragantino 2 x 1 Fortaleza

20:30 – International 3 x 3 São Paulo

20:30 – Athletico-PR 4 x 1 Atlético-GO

20:30 – Flamengo 4 x 0 Youth

21:30 – Santos 2 x 0 Botafogo

21:30 – Corinthians 3 x 1 Coritiba

Games on 7/21/2022

19h00 – Cuiabá 1 x 1 Atlético-MG

20h00 – América-MG 0 x 1 Palmeiras

See the games of the 19th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 7/23/2022

19:00 – Sao Paulo vs Goiás

21h00 – Botafogo x Athletico-PR

Games on 7/24/2022

11:00 am – Avai vs Flamengo

16h00 – Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino

16:00 – Palmeiras vs Internacional

16:00 – Youth vs Ceará

18:00 – Atlético-MG vs Corinthians

18h00 – Atlético-GO vs América-MG

19h00 – Fortaleza vs Santos

Games on 07/25/2022

20h00 – Coritiba vs Cuiabá

