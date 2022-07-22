Corinthians wins position at the end of the round after stumbling at Atltico-MG; see table

Corinthians ends the 18th round of the Brazilian in the runner-up position of the competition. Last Wednesday’s triumph, against Coritiba, was extremely important for that, but the alvinegra team still had a “stumble” by Atlético-MG this Thursday, in a duel between the Minas Gerais team against Cuiabá
Timão took the vice-leadership shortly after its victory, but could lose the position in case of Atlético-MG triumph. The team from Minas, however, couldn’t get more than a 1-1 draw with Cuiabá and stayed with the same 32 points as Corinthians. – see full table below.
By the tie-breaking criteria, however, Timão takes the best and takes second place. There was also the possibility that the leader Palmeiras could increase even more the advantage in the leadership. This chance came true: against América-MG away from home, the rival alviverde won by 1 to 0 and went to 36 points.
Thus, the team’s next commitment is one of those popularly known as the “six-point game”. That’s because the opponent is precisely Atlético-MG, a direct opponent in the fight for the top of the table. The ball rolls at 6pm on Sunday, at Mineirão.
Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|palm trees
|36
|18
|10
|6
|two
|29
|12
|17
|67
|2nd
|Corinthians
|32
|18
|9
|5
|4
|22
|18
|4
|59
|3rd
|Atlético-MG
|32
|18
|8
|8
|two
|26
|18
|8
|59
|4th
|Fluminense
|31
|18
|9
|4
|5
|27
|19
|8
|57
|5th
|Atletico-PR
|31
|18
|9
|4
|5
|24
|18
|6
|57
|6th
|International
|30
|18
|7
|9
|two
|26
|18
|8
|56
|7th
|Flamengo
|27
|18
|8
|3
|7
|24
|17
|7
|50
|8th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|27
|18
|7
|6
|5
|29
|21
|8
|50
|9th
|saints
|25
|18
|6
|7
|5
|22
|16
|6
|46
|10th
|Sao Paulo
|25
|18
|5
|10
|3
|25
|21
|4
|46
|11th
|Ceará
|24
|18
|5
|9
|4
|20
|18
|two
|44
|12th
|Botafogo
|21
|18
|6
|3
|9
|17
|24
|-7
|39
|13th
|Hawaii
|21
|18
|6
|3
|9
|19
|28
|-9
|39
|14th
|Goiás
|21
|18
|5
|6
|7
|18
|22
|-4
|39
|15th
|cuiabá
|20
|18
|5
|5
|8
|14
|19
|-5
|37
|16th
|coritiba
|19
|18
|5
|4
|9
|21
|30
|-9
|35
|17th
|America-MG
|18
|18
|5
|3
|10
|12
|22
|-10
|33
|18th
|Atlético-GO
|17
|18
|4
|5
|9
|18
|27
|-9
|31
|19th
|Strength
|14
|18
|3
|5
|10
|15
|23
|-8
|26
|20th
|Youth
|13
|18
|two
|7
|9
|15
|32
|-17
|24
See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
See the games of the 18th round of the Brasileirão 2022
Games on 07/19/2022
21:30 – Ceará 1 x 0 Avai
Games on 7/20/2022
19:00 – Goiás 2 x 3 Fluminense
19h00 – Red Bull Bragantino 2 x 1 Fortaleza
20:30 – International 3 x 3 São Paulo
20:30 – Athletico-PR 4 x 1 Atlético-GO
20:30 – Flamengo 4 x 0 Youth
21:30 – Santos 2 x 0 Botafogo
21:30 – Corinthians 3 x 1 Coritiba
Games on 7/21/2022
19h00 – Cuiabá 1 x 1 Atlético-MG
20h00 – América-MG 0 x 1 Palmeiras
See the games of the 19th round of the Brasileirão 2022
Games on 7/23/2022
19:00 – Sao Paulo vs Goiás
21h00 – Botafogo x Athletico-PR
Games on 7/24/2022
11:00 am – Avai vs Flamengo
16h00 – Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino
16:00 – Palmeiras vs Internacional
16:00 – Youth vs Ceará
18:00 – Atlético-MG vs Corinthians
18h00 – Atlético-GO vs América-MG
19h00 – Fortaleza vs Santos
Games on 07/25/2022
20h00 – Coritiba vs Cuiabá
