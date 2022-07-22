Correio Braziliense offers discount for Capital Moto Week tickets

Presented by

posted on 07/21/2022



(credit: Paulo Cavera)

Ten days of rock, leisure, gastronomy and adrenaline for Brasília: this is the proposal of the 17th Capital Moto Week, the biggest automobile event in Latin America, which starts this Thursday (21), at the Parque de Exposições da Granja do Torto . With more than 70 attractions, the festival is expected to receive 800 thousand people, 300 thousand motorcycles and more than two thousand national and international motorcycle clubs.

As a media partner, Correio Braziliense will accompany the festival every day. In addition, in order to move the city of rock even more, the newspaper offers a 22% discount for subscribers who purchase a ticket – full, half or solidary. To obtain the promotional code, it is necessary to access the Clube do Assinante website (https://clubedoassinante.correiobraziliense.com.br).

“Freedom, spirit and tradition are words that translate our festival, and we have been wanting to unite bands and different styles on stage for a long time to perform unique presentations that can only be seen here”, informs Pedro Affonso Franco, one of the organizers of the CMW.

With a main stage and three themed ones (Saloon, Moto Bar and Lady Bikers), spread over 250 thousand m², the event will be attended by well-known attractions, such as Capital Inicial, Pitty, Raimundos, Os Paralamas do Sucesso, Biquíni Cavadão, Dead Fish, Blitz and Detonauts.

In addition, it will also be possible to follow the performances of bands that are consolidating their name in the rock scene, such as Cazuza in Concert, Trampa, Rock Beats, Distintos Filhos, Quinta Essência, Hops and Non-Malted Cereals, Surf Sessions, Ifloyd and Baú overturned.





The festival returns to the city after a two-year break due to the pandemic. To innovate and provide a differentiated experience, the event will feature the largest rock stage in the Midwest, in addition to creating new spaces for the public to enjoy every minute inside the CMW.

The leisure areas were expanded and the two food courts, along with the kiosks spread throughout the event, will bring together more than 30 traditional gastronomic options in the city. From Monday to Friday, at lunchtime, admission will be free for everyone to enjoy the dishes at Granja do Torto.

“We prepared the spaces to receive the motorcyclists who make Granja do Torto their homes during the ten days of the event. As it is an event that never sleeps, we care about receiving everyone in the best possible way”, explains Juliana Jacinto, also the organizer of the CMW.

As part of one of the surprises of this edition, Moto Week hosts the Brasília Tattoo Festival, considered the most traditional meeting of tattoo artists in the region. With this partnership, the public will be able to visit renowned tattoo studios between the 21st and 30th of July.

“The motto of this year’s Capital Moto Week is to talk about humanization and highlight experiences and stories. Our motto is in complete dialogue with the Brasília Tattoo Festival, as we want people to have incredible experiences from the ten days of programming dedicated to the love of motorcycling, rock and, above all, the freedom that this lifestyle provides”, adds Pedro.

Service:

What: Capital Moto Week 2022

When: 21st to 30th of July

Where: Granja do Torto Exhibition Park, Brasília – Federal District

Correio Braziliense promotional code (22% discount): Access the Subscriber Club (https://clubedoassinante.correiobraziliense.com.br).

tickets

– Bikers without back and riding do not pay;

– Motorcycles with back are free from Monday to Friday until 3 pm and Saturdays and Sundays until 6 pm;

– PCD has access and free parking at the festival with the right to free 1

companion;

– People over 65 are entitled to half-price;

– For those who bring electronic waste or 1kg of food, they are entitled to a solidarity ticket at the current value of R$50;

Pedestrian tickets at https://www.bilheteriadigital.com

Article written by journalist Gabriella Collodetti