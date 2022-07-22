Council defines today FGTS profit that will be distributed to workers









The Board of Trustees of FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) discusses this Friday (22) the billionaire profit of the fund in 2021 that will be distributed to workers in August this year. The amount of profit transferred is always referring to the previous year.

At the meeting, the proposal to distribute part of the positive result of the FGTS in 2021 will be presented, which will be credited to the workers’ linked accounts. The board will deliberate on the Management Report and Financial Statements of the FGTS, such as the rendering of accounts for the year 2021.

In 2021, the positive result distributed was BRL 8.1 billion, 96% of the total. The transfer in 2020 was R$7.5 billion, equivalent to 66.2% of the positive result in 2019, of R$11.3 billion.











This year’s value is expected to have impact of high inflationwhich accumulates 11.89% in the last 12 months, according to the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) in June.

By law, the profit cannot be 100% distributed and the division index must be defined by the fund’s board of trustees, which meets again in August to decide the percentage to be divided.

The money will be released until August 31st for the FGTS accounts, but not for the worker’s pocket, who will only be able to withdraw it within the fund’s rules, such as in case of unfair dismissal, retirement, purchase of the house and serious illness.

















Who is entitled to profit sharing







All workers with a balance in the FGTS on December 31, 2021 will be entitled to participate in the distribution of results.

The money does not go directly into the pocket, but into the person’s FGTS account. The amounts are distributed proportionally to the workers’ accounts in the fund.







When will the deposit take place?





The deposit will take place until the 31st of August.







How to check the FGTS?





The worker can check the balance in the fund through the FGTS application, available for phones with Android and iOS systems, or through the Caixa website. In addition, the consultation can be done in person at the bank’s branches.







how to withdraw





The income will be deposited in the workers’ accounts, but to withdraw the money from the fund it is necessary to meet one of the conditions, such as being fired without just cause (for those who joined the withdrawal-termination), using the fund to buy a house own, retirement, serious illness, etc.









