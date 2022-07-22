COVID-19: 84% of people who die in Minas have not taken the third dose – Gerais

In Minas, eight out of ten people who died from complications from COVID-19 took only the first two doses of the immunizer that protects against the disease (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) Eight out of ten people who died from complications caused by COVID-19 in Minas Gerais took only the first two doses of the immunizer that protects against the disease. The patients, as reported by the State Health Department (SES-MG), did not receive the first booster.

The folder considers data from the beginning of the vaccination until the last 15th of July. During this period, there were 8,061 deaths recorded in people who completed the vaccination schedule and would be ready for the third dose. Of these, 6,757, or almost 84%, did not return to the health centers to receive the booster.

indices related to hospitalizations also draw attention, since, in the same period of time, of the 21,084 people hospitalized in the state, 17,083, or 80%, also did not take the third application, being protected with only the two doses.

The scenario, according to experts, underscores the importance of the third application, especially when people who are more vulnerable to illness, such as the elderly, immunosuppressed and people with chronic diseases are considered.

“Immunity with two doses drops over time. And if you don’t do the reinforcement, there comes a time when immunity is insufficient to contain the virus and, when the person gets sick, the risk of a more serious disease arises. Not what will happen, but it can. And this is reinforced in more vulnerable people,” he told the State of Mines the infectologist Estevo Urbano.

Around here, 10.6 million miners received the three applications of the vaccine until the morning of this Thursday (21/07). This represents 64% of adults aged 18 and over in the state.

The index is still considered low by the specialist doctor, who believes that there are not enough reasons for coverage to be so far from ideal in Minas.

“It doesn’t make sense. Remembering that the vaccine has prevented hospitalizations and deaths from advancing, and, in addition, it is safe for any age group. So you combine safety with the effectiveness of immunizers,” she concluded.