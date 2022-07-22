Covid-19: wearing a mask in Araraquara is again optional

Mandatory mask use continues only in transport and health facilities (Photo: Amanda Rocha/ACidadeON)

The use of a face mask to protect against covid-19 is again optional in Araraquara. The information is contained in a municipal decree that will be published in the Official Gazette, this Friday (22), making the use of the item with full coverage of the nose and mouth optional, except on public transport – including apps -, and health units.

According to the prefecture, the new recommendation was based on studies and analysis by the Coronavirus Contingency Committee. In the evaluation of the organ, there was a decrease in the incidence of cases, being on May 31, when the Committee decided to make the use of a mask mandatory in closed places, the moving average was 553.6 daily cases. Today, the municipality’s moving average reached 183.3 daily cases, a reduction of 67%.

Also according to the decree that enters into force this Friday (22), the date of its publication, the use of a face mask remains mandatory in collective public transport equipment or complementary passenger transport and in public or private service delivery units. health services. This rule continues to apply to all those over 2 years old, under penalty of applying the penalties provided for in Law No. 9,931, of 2020.

And, despite the optional nature, the document maintains the strong recommendation of wearing a mask in all environments, closed or open, public or private with common access, including events where there is agglomeration of people. An event is considered to be any event whose entry can be controlled, such as concerts, spectacles, ceremonies, celebrations, sports games

It is also possible for educational establishments to decide on the mandatory use of a face mask with full coverage of the nose and mouth in open and closed environments.

Among other points, the sanitary measures to face the pandemic and the sanitary rules for commercial establishments and events in general are maintained, including cleaning environments and offering gel alcohol. In the case of events, access control is maintained under the terms of Law No. 10,420, of February 9, 2022, which establishes the Vaccine Passport in the municipality.

