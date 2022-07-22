Cristiano Ronaldo is rejected by Real Madrid and is forced to reduce salary demand – Sports

the future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains undefined. The Portuguese star had his return refused in the Real Madridaccording to the Catalan newspaper Sport World. The publication recalls that Cristiano Ronaldo flirted with Manchester City before hitting your rival back united. This time, the scenario seems to be different, even with the Madrid’s athletic being one of the main destinations.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s manager, Jorge Mendes, has informed interested parties that the athlete would be willing to lower his annual salary from 30 to 10 million euros (about R$ 56 million). The Lusitanian player has one focus: to compete in the next edition of the Champions League and arrive well prepared for the Qatar World Cup. Atlético de Madrid presents itself as the strongest candidate to employ Portuguese, but a return to Sportingaccording to the local press.

The first to say no to the star was Bayern Munich. Oliver Kahn, director of the German team, was direct in justifying the refusal by the Portuguese. “As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest, a transfer would not fit our philosophy,” the former goalkeeper told Kicker magazine.

More recently, the French newspaper Le Parisien claimed that the athlete’s manager, Jorge Mendes, offered the striker to PSG. The French team rejected any possibility because they understand that they are not in a position to fit the star into the squad. The team already has stars like Neymar, Messi and Mbappé.

The same happened at Chelsea, a team for which the Portuguese was also offered. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the current coach of the English team, Thomas Tuchel, vetoed the signing. The London team invested 47.5 million pounds (about R$ 300 million) Raheem Sterling, ex-Manchester City, to bolster the attack.

Officially, Manchester United has not yet received any official proposal from a team that will be in the Champions League.

According to Portuguese channel TVI, a club in Saudi Arabia offered 250 million euros (approximately R$1.3 billion) for the player for a two-year contract. The proposal has 30 million euros (R$ 162 million) for Manchester and 20 million (R$ 108 million) only in commissions for entrepreneurs, totaling an operation of 300 million euros (R$ 1.6 billion).